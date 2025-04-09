What is Viola Davis' upcoming movie called? Kjersti Flaa slams actress for "kicking out" journalist for asking "real questions"

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently slammed actress Viola Davis for reportedly kicking out a journalist from a digital interview for asking "real questions."

Ad

For the unversed, Viola Davis's upcoming action thriller, titled G20, is set to premiere on April 10 on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, Davis portrays the role of US President Danielle Sutton.

Earlier last week, Emma Engström, a reporter at Swedish media house P1 Kultur, was unexpectedly kicked off during a digital interview with Hollywood actress Viola Davis for her upcoming film.

During the interview, Emma Engström asked Davis's opinion about the ongoing investigations into Disney by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As reported by The Guardian on March 28, the FCC is looking into Disney's practices regarding equality, diversity, and inclusion. Emma was kicked out of the interview right after asking this question, as per Sveriges Radio on April 4.

Ad

Trending

In her April 8 YouTube video, journalist Kjersti Flaa called out Viola Davis for what she viewed as "hypocrisy." After the interview, Viola confronted the matter and said that Emma's questions made her "uncomfortable." Flaa responded to this by highlighting the alleged irony in Hollywood's stance on press freedom.

"Hollywood keeps preaching about free press and democracy and all these important things, that I also think are very important. But then at the same time, they're kicking out journalists for asking real questions," Kjersti Flaa stated in her video.

Ad

Ad

"No wonder people are losing interest in Hollywood": Kjersti Flaa critiques industry changes and Viola Davis's response

In her video, Kjersti Flaa also referred to Davis's production company, JuVee Productions, whose website states, "Our work transcends boundaries, challenging convention and embracing diverse voices."

Flaa highlighted this and pointed out that Davis's upcoming film, G20, did practice inclusion by showcasing a diverse cast and crew; however, when Emma asked a question related to diversity, she got "kicked out" of the interview.

Ad

Elsewhere in the video, she criticized Hollywood for fearing actors' political opinions because it could lead to financial losses, as audiences might choose not to watch their work.

"It's all about the bottom line here, that's what we always have to remember in Hollywood, it's always about making money," Flaa said.

Kjersti Flaa in her recent video (Image via YouTube/@KjerstiFlaa)

She also pointed out the challenges that reporters face, as they are often told to express themselves and their political views openly but are allegedly penalized for actually doing so. Elsewhere in the video, Flaa explained that the topics that truly engage viewers are often avoided by both actors and their PR.

Ad

"They want you to ask questions about the movie, about the arch of the character, but the fact is that no one wants to watch those interviews where actors just talk about finding their character, and what they felt when they read the script, or what it was like to work with this director..."

Ad

Flaa added,

"I can't remember the last time I saw anything that made a headline or was in any way interesting to watch. Yeah, no wonder people are losing interest in Hollywood."

Also Read: "I never stopped running": Viola Davis opens up about childhood racial abuse trauma during new Oprah interview

Born on March 27, 1973, Kjersti Flaa is an entertainment reporter and multimedia producer, originally from Norway. With 234K subscribers on her official YouTube channel, Flaa interviews Hollywood celebrities and creates commentary videos on the latest celebrity trends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More