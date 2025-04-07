Prime Video's G20: Full list of cast

G20 is Prime Video's upcoming action-thriller film, set to be released on April 10, 2025. Directed by Patricia Riggen, it revolves around US President Danielle Sutton and how she protects herself and the world's most powerful leaders from terrorist forces. In this action-packed thrill ride, President Sutton brings her governing and military experience to defend her family, company, and the world at the G20 summit.

The movie stars Viola Davis as President Danielle Sutton, Antony Starr as Rutledge, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, and Anthony Anderson as First Gentleman Derek Sutton.

G20: Main cast and characters

Viola Davis as President Danielle Sutton

2018 Women's March Los Angeles

Primetime Emmy and Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis takes up the lead role of the President of the United States. While attending the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa, her skills are put to the test when a terrorist organization takes control of the event.

Davis is recognized for her roles in The Help, Doubt, and Fences, the latter of which won her an Academy Award. Her performance in ABC's How To Get Away With Murder made her the first black woman to take home an Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Antony Starr as Rutledge

Antony Starr as Rutledge

Rutledge is the primary antagonist who aims to create deepfakes of the world leaders present at the G20 summit to manipulate global financial markets.

Antony Starr is a New Zealand actor best known for his role as Homelander in Prime Video's drama series The Boys. He has also starred in the TV series Outrageous Fortune and Banshee. Starr has also been nominated for the New Zealand Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie After the Waterfall.

Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton

Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton

Serena Sutton is President Sutton's teenage daughter who is present at the summit when the terrorist attack occurs. Serena plays a key role in helping her mother defeat Rutledge.

Marsai Martin is an American actress and producer who has starred in the comedy films Little and Fantasy Football. She has also played a leading role in Amazon Studios's original film An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win. Martin has also voiced characters for Spirit Untamed, as well as Paramount's feature film The Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz

Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz

Agent Manny Ruiz is President Sutton's primary ally who helps her strategize and execute countermeasures against the terrorists.

Ramón Rodríguez is a Puerto Rican actor best known for his role in ABC's Will Trent. He has also appeared in shows and movies such as The Wire, Day Break, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton

Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton

Derek Sutton is First Gentleman and husband of Danielle Sutton, who becomes a hostage during the summit takeover, thereby adding personal stakes to the President's mission.

Anthony Anderson is an American actor, comedian, and television host known for his leading roles in the comedy series Black-ish, K-Ville, and crime drama Law & Order. He has also appeared in feature films like Me, Myself and Irene, Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London, The Departed, Transformers, and Scream 4.

Supporting cast and characters

Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett

Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth

Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano

Gideon Emery as Warren Paxton

Clark Gregg as Vice President Harold Moseley

Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton

MeeWha Alana Lee as Han Min-Seo

John Hoogenakker as Agent Darden

Julius Tennon as CIA Director Mikkelson

Conrad Kemp as Bousquet

Producers

Viola Davis

David Fliegel

Andrew Lazar

Tricia Miles

Logan Miller

Noah Miller

Danny Sherman

Julius Tennon

Janine van Assen

Rob Williams

Music by

Joseph Trapanese

Plot of G20

In Prime Video's upcoming original movie, President Sutton attends the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa, with her family. When an elite terrorist organization led by Rutledge seizes the summit and aims to disrupt global stability with their "Project Deepfake", she is forced into action.

With her husband and daughter taken hostage, Sutton must rely on her military skills to survive and protect other world leaders. Assisted by Agent Manny Ruiz, Sutton wages a high-stake battle against the attackers. She is the ultimate line of defense and must come out on top to avoid global catastrophe.

G20 releases on April 10, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

