How many kids does Perez Hilton have? Podcaster says he's "afraid" for their safety amid Blake Lively subpoena drama—details explored

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton (born Mario Lavandeira) has extensively covered Blake Lively's legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. On July 1, 2025, Lively issued subpoenas to various content creators, including Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, and Andy Signore, in an attempt to gather evidence of Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her.Since being subpoenaed, Hilton stated that his fears for the safety of his family, including his three children, have escalated. Perez Hilton, 47, is a father of three: son Mario Armando Lavandeira III (J.R.), 12, and daughters Mia, 9, and Mayte Amor, 7, all conceived via surrogacy. Despite keeping their lives relatively private, Hilton occasionally shares glimpses of his kids on his YouTube channel, Perez Hilton and Family, where Mia introduced her own segment in 2023.Addressing the subpoenas filed against him, Perez Hilton uploaded a YouTube video where he also talked about his safety concerns.&quot;Blake Lively Has Me Afraid For My Children’s Safety! So I Just Pleaded With The Judge In The Justin Baldoni Case,&quot; he titled the YouTube video.Hilton said in the video uploaded on July 24 that he had been handed the subpoena, and that he wrote an emergency motion to seal the names of his children and his mother, out of fear of their safety.&quot;I am seriously concerned that my residential address, phone number, or email address could similarly be disclosed, particularly given the global media attention surrounding this case… I will do whatever I need to do and whatever I can to protect my children,&quot; he stated in the video.A look into the reason behind the subpoenas issued by Blake Lively as Perez Hilton takes his stance to protect his familyThe legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took a new turn when Lively’s legal team subpoenaed Hilton, as well as commentators Candace Owens and Andy Signore, for her sexual harassment suit against Baldoni. According to People, Lively accuses Baldoni of having launched a smear campaign against her, which he denies.The subpoena requests Hilton to hand over any communications about Baldoni and Lively, suggesting he could be connected to the purported smear campaign. But Hilton insists that he has “got nothing to hide.”Hilton’s protective stance is consistent with the way he championed the protection of children from media scrutiny in the past. He explained to The New Yorker in 2015 that he nicknamed his son as “J.R.” in order to create a barrier from his public life and his private life.&quot;I wanted, even at this young age, to educate him about the difference between public and private life. So he's publicly known as J.R. That's the hashtag,&quot; he said.Perez Hilton stressed that, though he will respect his legal responsibilities, he is afraid of being doxxed, a fear that only intensified when Lively’s legal team reportedly included information about another person in court documents.&quot;As someone with international name recognition and a significant online following, I am at an increased risk of being targeted by individuals who may exploit this information,&quot; he said in his YouTube video.Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s lawyers remain on the hunt for information and have also served Scooter Braun with a subpoena and have tried to obtain Lively’s text messages with Taylor Swift. Baldoni’s $400M countersuit was dismissed in June, but the case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.