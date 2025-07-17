Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt announce their pregnancy news in a hilarious manner

Comedian Pete Davidson and actress Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together. Elsie took to Instagram on July 16, 2025, to make the announcement with a carousel of images and a video, which showed her getting an ultrasound. Davidson and Hewitt began dating earlier this year and are now set to welcome a new chapter in their lives.

Elsie Hewitt’s Instagram post had a carousel of intimate photos, an ultrasound video, and a playful meme that gave fans a laugh.

"welp now everyone knows we had s*x," Elsie wrote in the caption.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's relationship became public in March 2025, after fans saw them together in Palm Beach. Since then, they have been spotted by fans at NBA games and on red carpets. However, for the most part, they have kept their relationship discreet and seemingly low-key.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt reveal pregnancy on Instagram

Pete Davidson's partner Elsie Hewitt took to Instagram on Wednesday, to announce that the couple is expecting their first child together. The post included a series of candid photographs, an ultrasound video, and a lighthearted meme referencing the announcement in a humorous tone.

Among the images were intimate moments between the couple and a caption that stated that "everyone knows we had s*x," which followers seemed to appreciate. Some also commented, sharing their excitement for the baby, while others congratulated the couple.

While unconventional, the announcement has been met with support and enthusiasm from fans, marking a personal milestone for both Davidson and Hewitt.

While the pregnancy may come as a surprise to fans, Pete Davidson has been vocal about wanting to become a dad. Davidson talked about his dreams of being a father on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” he said at the time.

How did Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s love story start?

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt seen at the Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game (Image via Getty)

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s relationship became public gradually over the first half of 2025. The earliest indication came via Hewitt’s Instagram Story, where she shared a short video featuring Davidson at the end of a Rugrats clip. The video sparked speculation among fans, and the same was confirmed in March 2025, when they were photographed together on vacation.

The couple had been photographed together on vacation, and in the following months, they began making public appearances. In April, they were seen holding hands courtside at an NBA playoff game in New York. The following month, they attended the Blossom Ball hosted by the Endometriosis Foundation of America, marking their red carpet debut.

According to sources cited by Page Six and People, the SNL star and Hewitt have since moved in together, splitting their time between a Brooklyn brownstone and a property upstate. Both reports described the couple as “very happy” and “doing great.”

Who is Elsie Hewitt?

Elsie Hewitt (Image via Getty)

Elsie Hewitt was born in London on March 5, 1996, and moved to Los Angeles at the age of ten. She began modeling at 18 and soon landed campaigns for major brands, including a spring/summer 2018 campaign with Guess. Hewitt has recently branched out into acting and seems to have a few potential projects lined up.

Her relationship with Pete Davidson has also put her in the limelight, and in interviews, she called Davidson "the best person" she has ever met.

Pete Davidson's dating life history

Pete Davidson at the SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert (Image via Getty)

Pete Davidson’s personal life has often been the subject of public fascination. He has previously been in high-profile relationships—including a brief engagement to Ariana Grande and romances with Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley. However, his current relationship with Elsie Hewitt marks a notable shift. Observers describe it as grounded, supportive, and centered on building a shared future.

While past headlines focused on love life and rumors, the announcement of the couple’s pregnancy signals a more meaningful narrative: one of personal growth and a new beginning. It represents a quieter, more mature chapter in Davidson’s life—an evolution shaped by experience and resilience.

Pregnancy reveal gone viral

The announcement quickly gained traction online, generating widespread attention across social media platforms and news outlets. Unlike typical celebrity news cycles that come and go, this one resonated with many, thanks to its tone.

The comedian's characteristic humor and Hewitt’s wit offered a balance of levity and warmth, distinguishing their message from the often sensationalized nature of Hollywood pregnancy reveals. Their announcement served as a reminder that authenticity can leave a lasting impression.

