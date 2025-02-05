SNL star Pete Davidson gets candid on New York football's 'tragic' state

Over the past few NFL seasons, the New York Giants and the New York Jets have faced significant challenges, resulting in underwhelming performances.

New York football fans have been through many disappointing seasons, and comedian Pete Davidson captured their frustration during a recent appearance on "TODAY." Known for his blunt humor, Davidson didn't hold back when discussing the state of football in the city.

Davidson’s comments came as he compared the success of other New York sports teams to the struggles of the Giants and Jets.

“There’s not a real team in New York to root for,” Davidson said. “There isn’t right now. I mean, the Rangers are good, the Knicks are good. But in football… it’s tragic.”

Many fans feel the same way, having watched the Giants and Jets struggle year after year. While other New York teams like the Rangers (NHL) and Knicks (NBA) have had good seasons, New York's football teams haven't met expectations.

The Giants’ struggles and Jets still searching for answers

The New York Giants have struggled to find their form in recent years, and the 2024 season was no exception. With a 3-13 record, they faced challenges on both sides of the ball. It’s been a difficult stretch for a team that has had so much success in the past, and their loyal fans are feeling the frustration.

The Jets haven’t fared much better. While there’s hope for the future with their young players, they finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, adding to back-to-back 7-10 seasons in 2022 and 2023. The lack of consistency has left fans hoping for a change, but the team’s struggles continue.

The fans remain hopeful and continue to support the teams, believing that with new management and players, their teams's fortunes will be turned around and lead them back to success.

