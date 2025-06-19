Kim Kardashian is trending online after she shared her conversation with ChatGPT on social media. The Beyond the Break star posted a screenshot of the conversation through her Instagram Story on June 18, 2025, which is garnering a lot of attention. The screenshot featured the television personality expressing gratitude to ChatGPT for accepting the responsibility for its actions.

“I really appreciate you saying that. It means a lot – especially coming from someone who clearly values accuracy and vigor. I’ll keep raising my game to meet your standards. If there’s ever any doubt or if you want a deeper dive on anything, I’m here for it,” the AI chatbot replied.

While the Last Man Standing star thanked ChatGPT in response, the latter told Kardashian:

“Anytime – you got it, dude. Let’s crush the next one.”

As soon as Kim Kardashian’s Story started going viral, netizens began reacting in the comments section of a post shared by Pop Crave on X. It included a glimpse of the reality star’s post, and a user addressed that people should avoid making AI their close friend and a therapist at the same time.

“Oh, god. Too many people are already using AI as their therapist and their friend. Let’s not normalize this. People need to go outside and talk to each other,” the response read.

Among other responses, a user described the use of ChatGPT as an “invasion of privacy.” Another individual stated that AI conversations can be embarrassing, alongside a person commenting on the way Kim Kardashian was speaking with ChatGPT.

“Careful with that kind of invasion of privacy. ChatGPT is classified information,” a user wrote on X.

“Having convos with ChatGPT or AI in general is so embarrassing,” a netizen stated.

“Why is she so nice with it,” an X reaction mentioned.

The replies continued, where a user alleged that Kim Kardashian was talking to AI since she does not have friends anymore. An individual stated that AI was attempting to get fame for a few minutes by speaking to the America's Next Top Model star.

“Not her thanking a robot for taking accountability,” one of the reactions reads.

“Kim really has no friends left so she’s talking with ChatGPT,” another netizen commented on X.

“Guess AI wants their 15 minutes of fame too,” an X user reacted.

Kim Kardashian addressed her experience of completing law school

The 90210 star created headlines last month after she confirmed through Instagram on May 21, 2025, that she had completed graduation from law school.

Around two days later, Kim Kardashian shared a few glimpses from the ceremony on the same platform, writing that although it was a long journey, she did not give up. The American Dad! star mentioned that there were emotional and doubtful moments, but she managed to conquer the subjects that she was usually scared of.

“You step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away. I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six. The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment,”iKim added.

Kim Kardashian wrote that she learned several things from the entire experience and that she would carry the lessons with her for a lifetime.

The Los Angeles, California, native has already been appearing on The Kardashians for the last three years. Her last major project was Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, where she voiced the character Delores.

