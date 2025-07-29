  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "So many accusations!" — Perez Hilton reacts as Denise Richards' lawyer accuses Aaron Phypers of stealing private data, sparking explosive response

"So many accusations!" — Perez Hilton reacts as Denise Richards' lawyer accuses Aaron Phypers of stealing private data, sparking explosive response

By Diana George
Published Jul 29, 2025 14:56 GMT
30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers (Image via Getty)

The divorce battle between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers escalated into a war of words, with numerous allegations emerging from both sides. What started as a fairly typical separation spiraled into allegations of domestic violence, cheating, and substance abuse issues, leading celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to react to the situation.

Ad

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The drama intensified when Richards’ attorney, Brett Berman, accused Phypers of stealing private data from her phone and laptop. In a statement to People, Berman alleged:

"Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards since being served with the Temporary Restraining Order by, among other things, disseminating private information from Ms. Richards’ cell phone and laptop, which he stole. These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards’ peace.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reacted to the various allegations in a post on X on July 28, 2025. He wrote:

"#DeniseRichards' split from her husband is full of so many accusations!"
Ad

Denise Richards gets restraining order as Aaron Phypers alleges infidelity

Perez Hilton further reported on Aaron Phypers' response in his blog post. The actor, in a response to People, clapped back, poking fun at an iconic Real Housewives scene in which Richards wore her coat inside out. He said:

"Unfortunately, it seems Denise is experiencing another one of her now-infamous ‘upside-down jacket’ moments — and her well-paid handlers appear determined to spin it upright, no matter the cost or collateral damage."
Ad

He doubled down, sarcastically referencing Richards’ past remarks:

"We genuinely hope she receives the help and support she clearly needs. As Denise herself once famously slurred in a less-than-sober moment — words that now echo with irony: 'Stop it. I know what you are doing.'"

According to Radar Online, Aaron Phypers claimed he made no money in the past year. He also asked for spousal support from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whom he claimed earns more than $250,000 a month from TV gigs, endorsements, and her OnlyFans account.

Ad

However, the split took a turn with Denise Richards claiming that Aaron Phypers was physically abusive towards her. Court documents obtained by People on July 17 detailed Richards' claims that Phypers choked her, banged her head against walls, and threatened to kill her if she ever reported it. Denise Richards later posted a photo of a black eye as evidence.

Ad

Phypers, in a statement to People, vehemently denied the accusations, calling them "false and deeply hurtful."

Phypers also retaliated, alleging that his wife had cheated on him and that he had found explicit texts from her to Special Forces: World’s Toughest Challenge coach Rudy Reyes. Phypers told TMZ on July 19 that the texts included plans for hotel meetups and intimate photos. Despite confronting Richards, they initially tried to reconcile until a big blowout on July 4 made him decide to file for divorce.

Ad

Denise Richards was granted a restraining order against Aaron Phypers on July 16, 2025.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications