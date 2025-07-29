"So many accusations!" — Perez Hilton reacts as Denise Richards' lawyer accuses Aaron Phypers of stealing private data, sparking explosive response

The divorce battle between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers escalated into a war of words, with numerous allegations emerging from both sides. What started as a fairly typical separation spiraled into allegations of domestic violence, cheating, and substance abuse issues, leading celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to react to the situation.Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The drama intensified when Richards’ attorney, Brett Berman, accused Phypers of stealing private data from her phone and laptop. In a statement to People, Berman alleged:&quot;Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards since being served with the Temporary Restraining Order by, among other things, disseminating private information from Ms. Richards’ cell phone and laptop, which he stole. These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards’ peace.”Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reacted to the various allegations in a post on X on July 28, 2025. He wrote:&quot;#DeniseRichards' split from her husband is full of so many accusations!&quot;Denise Richards gets restraining order as Aaron Phypers alleges infidelityPerez Hilton further reported on Aaron Phypers' response in his blog post. The actor, in a response to People, clapped back, poking fun at an iconic Real Housewives scene in which Richards wore her coat inside out. He said:&quot;Unfortunately, it seems Denise is experiencing another one of her now-infamous ‘upside-down jacket’ moments — and her well-paid handlers appear determined to spin it upright, no matter the cost or collateral damage.&quot;He doubled down, sarcastically referencing Richards’ past remarks:&quot;We genuinely hope she receives the help and support she clearly needs. As Denise herself once famously slurred in a less-than-sober moment — words that now echo with irony: 'Stop it. I know what you are doing.'&quot;According to Radar Online, Aaron Phypers claimed he made no money in the past year. He also asked for spousal support from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whom he claimed earns more than $250,000 a month from TV gigs, endorsements, and her OnlyFans account.However, the split took a turn with Denise Richards claiming that Aaron Phypers was physically abusive towards her. Court documents obtained by People on July 17 detailed Richards' claims that Phypers choked her, banged her head against walls, and threatened to kill her if she ever reported it. Denise Richards later posted a photo of a black eye as evidence.Phypers, in a statement to People, vehemently denied the accusations, calling them &quot;false and deeply hurtful.&quot;Phypers also retaliated, alleging that his wife had cheated on him and that he had found explicit texts from her to Special Forces: World’s Toughest Challenge coach Rudy Reyes. Phypers told TMZ on July 19 that the texts included plans for hotel meetups and intimate photos. Despite confronting Richards, they initially tried to reconcile until a big blowout on July 4 made him decide to file for divorce.Denise Richards was granted a restraining order against Aaron Phypers on July 16, 2025.