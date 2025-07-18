"We’ve seen Aaron’s behavior": Zack Peter backs Denise Richards amid harrowing domestic violence allegations against husband Aaron Phypers

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7 after six years of marriage. Days later, Richards made claims of domestic violence against her ex-husband. According to court documents obtained by People on July 17, the RHOBH alum sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Aaron, alleging physical assault in her court filings.

However, Aaron Phypers has denied these claims, claiming he has "real evidence." Pop culture commentator and podcaster Zack Peter has now commented on Richards' allegations, stating that he believes Denise's claims. Peter took to his X account on July 18 and wrote:

"Denise Richards’s estranged husband Aaron Phypers DENIES allegations of abuse. “Not true. Conjured up. I have the real evidence."....We’ve seen Aaron’s behavior and physical threats on RHOBH. Given how hard she fought the Brandi rumors from getting out, I believe Denise here."

In the July 17 episode of No Filter With Zack Peter, the podcaster addressed this issue and reported that several media outlets had shared photos of Denise Richards, showing a "giant bruise" on her eye. He also said that people were getting hints of this in the past.

"I talked to some people today. Apparently, people have kind of heard rumblings about this in the past...I believe the most recent incident was between July 4th and July 14th. So, as recent as a couple of days ago, which now makes sense as to why she needed a temporary restraining order, it was granted," Zack said.

Peter said that although it is important to listen to Aaron's side, it is not "far-fetched to believe" that he was abusive. Peter made some references to Aron Phypers' "behavior" on the RHOBH and said that Aaron has "already established" his "pattern of behavior."

What did Denise Richards claim about Aaron Phypers?

As reported by People on July 17, Denise Richards sought a temporary DV restraining order, claiming that Phypers remained abusive throughout their six-year-long marriage. In the court filing, she described the violence she faced.

"Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me," the document read.

Denise Richards also claimed that Aaron Phypers would keep an eye on her phone and laptop. In the court documents, she claimed:

"[Aaron would] hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages. Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened."

Denise Richards also claimed that his ex would threaten to kill her if she reported him to authorities or anyone. She also claimed that Aaron "owns at least eight unregistered guns."

In her filing, Richards requested that Pypers return her laptop, as well as her recordings and pictures. She also sought the legal expenses from Phypers and requested that her ex attend a batterer intervention program.

While Denise Richards has made some serious allegations, Aaron Phypers has denied them. In a conversation with Us Weekly on July 17, Phypers said these claims are "Not true. Conjured up. I have the real evidence." He claimed that all Richards' claims are "completely false" and "deeply hurtful." He further said that he expects some privacy on this matter.

