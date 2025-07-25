Aaron Phypers claims Denise Richards tried to attack their daughter & has Vicodin addiction — Perez Hilton wonders if it's a "smear campaign"

Podcaster Perez Hilton recently reacted to actor Aaron Phypers' accusing his estranged wife, Denise Richards, of allegedly attacking their daughter, in a letter to friends and family obtained by Page Six on July 20, 2025.Aaron also claimed in the letter that Denise has struggled with an &quot;addiction to Vicodin, mixed with Adderall and tequila&quot; for over a decade.&quot;Some of you know this has been an issue for over 20 years. She’s no longer eating real meals, and I've witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter,&quot; Aaron Phypers stated.He also denied Denise Richards' allegations of physical abuse. For context, Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, 2025, nearly seven years after their marriage. Denise was then granted a temporary restraining order against him on Wednesday, July 16, after she accused him of physically abusing her and shared photos showing her with a black eye, per People Magazine.In the letter, Aaron stated that he has &quot;never, ever physically harmed&quot; Denise, and only intervened to protect her or others, including stepping in to stop her from &quot;physically attacking&quot; their daughter.While discussing Aaron's claims, Hilton wrote on his blog:&quot;Damn. Allegedly attacking her own daughter?? Yeesh.&quot;The American columnist also shared the blog link on X on July 25, appearing to question whether Aaron Phypers's move is part of a &quot;smear campaign&quot; against Denise.&quot;Is THIS a smear campaign? #DeniseRichards' husband,&quot; Perez captioned the post.&quot;Jeez&quot; — Perez Hilton reacts to Aaron Phypers' claims about his &quot;elderly&quot; parents living in &quot;unbearable conditions&quot;In his recent blog, Perez Hilton mentioned that Aaron Phypers also claimed in the letter that he had experienced &quot;stalking&quot; after discovering an AirTag placed on his car. Phypers reportedly added that he had been denied access to his personal belongings and witnessed his elderly parents become &quot;frightened and mistreated,&quot; because they supported him and helped care for Denise's animals, her daughter, and their home.&quot;This isn't just a relationship breaking down. It’s a cry for help,&quot; he stated.Aaron shared that his parents, who are 83 and 84 years old, and his brother are allegedly being &quot;targeted and publicly shamed.&quot; He also claimed that they are living in unbearable conditions without &quot;hot water, gas, or air conditioning in 100+ degree heat,&quot; and lack financial support to purchase basic supplies.Reacting to Aaron's claims, Hilton remarked:&quot;Jeez&quot;Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards at the HSH Prince Albert II Of Monaco Hosts 60th Anniversary Party (Image via Getty)Aaron also accused Denise Richards of having an &quot;ongoing affair,&quot; which he discovered earlier this year.&quot;She begged me not to leave, saying it was nothing and that she only loved me. Then, she denied it all — even the explicit messages I found. Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged,&quot; Aaron claimed.Meanwhile, in a statement to People Magazine, published on July 21, Denise Richards' attorney accused Aaron Phypers of continuing to &quot;harass&quot; his estranged wife even after receiving a restraining order. He claimed that one way he did this was by &quot;disseminating private information from Ms. Richards' cell phone and laptop, which he stole.&quot; He further added:&quot;These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards' peace. We have warned Mr. Phypers in writing not to disseminate any information from Ms. Richards' stolen cell phone and laptop but, he continues to do so. Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers' false allegations in a public forum, and will be addressing Mr. Phypers' abuse in Court.&quot;Also read: &quot;We’ve seen Aaron’s behavior&quot;: Zack Peter backs Denise Richards amid harrowing domestic violence allegations against husband Aaron PhypersAaron Phypers and Denise Richards, who began dating in December 2017, married in Malibu in September 2018.