"His poor body just gave out" — Perez Hilton claims Hulk Hogan's death may be linked to "decades of steroid abuse"

By Diana George
Modified Jul 25, 2025 08:19 GMT
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In NYC - Source: Getty
The wrestling world is mourning the death of Hulk Hogan, a legendary figure in wrestling, who passed away on July 24, 2025, at 71. While fans and fellow wrestlers have been paying tribute, the cause of his death is still unclear. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton suggested that Hogan’s long-term steroid use may have affected his health.

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died at his Florida home on Thursday following a call to emergency services for a cardiac arrest. Police confirmed no suspicious activity, but his health struggles were no secret.

In recent years, Hogan underwent multiple surgeries, including neck and heart procedures. During an interview with YouTuber Logan Paul in September 2024, the wrestler revealed that he’d had 25 surgeries in 10 years, and had replaced his back, knee, hip, and shoulders.

Perez Hilton questioned in a YouTube video if Hogan’s rampant steroid use for decades may have led to an early death.

"A lot of people might be thinking this also...decades of steroid abuse to get juiced and so jacked," he said. "That's not good on your heart. Because 71 is still too young....His poor body just gave out. So sad."
Hulk Hogan's death sparks speculation over steroid use and health decline

Hulk Hogan himself acknowledged taking anabolic steroids in the 1980s and ’90s, testifying in a lawsuit against WWE cofounder Vince McMahon that steroid use was “fairly common” among pro wrestlers during that era. The dangers of long-term steroid abuse have been well documented in medical research, which ties abuse to heart attacks and arrhythmias.

Hogan’s case mirrors other wrestling legends who died young, such as Rowdy Roddy Piper (61) and the Road Warriors’ Hawk (46) and Animal (60), all of heart-related causes amid speculation of performance-enhancing drug use.

In his later years, Hogan faced several controversies. In 2015, he was temporarily removed from WWE’s Hall of Fame after a scandal involving racist remarks, though he was later reinstated. He also drew criticism for openly supporting Donald Trump, leading to boos during his final WWE appearance in January 2025.

President Trump expressed his condolences on his social media platform, Truth Social. He wrote,

"We lost a great friend today, the “Hulkster.” Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart...He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"
WWE also issued a statement on X, calling Hogan "one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures."

