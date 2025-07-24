  • home icon
  • WWE releases a statement on Hulk Hogan's death at 71 years old

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:20 GMT
The star has passed away (Credit: WWE.com)
The wrestling world has been hit by a tragedy as WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years of age. The news surrounding the legendary wrestler broke recently.

WWE released a statement announcing the death of Hogan soon after the news was first broken by TMZ. The company stated that they were saddened to learn of the passing of Hogan. They hailed him as one of the most recognizable figures in the world of pop culture.

They recognized his contributions in helping WWE achieve global recognition back in the 1980s and went on to extend condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."
In TMZ's original report, it was revealed that Hogan had died of a cardiac arrest. Police cars and EMTs were parked outside his home before he was carried away on a stretcher. The star was said to have been dealing with issues a few weeks ago while recovering from surgeries, with his wife saying that his heart was still strong.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Hulk Hogan's friends and family.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

