WWE legend Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71, TMZ has reported. According to the report, medics rushed to Hogan's Clearwater, Florida, residence on Thursday morning, with operators mentioning a "cardiac arrest."

"We're told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home ... and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance," the report from TMZ added. [H/T TMZ]

Hogan had been ill for weeks, with conflicting reports of his health status emerging. A few weeks ago, popular radio host, Bubba the Love Sponge had informed fans on his YouTube channel that The Hulkster was not doing well and was in critical condition. However, Hogan's representative later dismissed any concerns, saying that he had undergone a surgery which was successful.

Hogan is largely credited with transforming pro wrestling during the '70s and '80s and being the face of WWE's Golden Era. The legend reinvented himself as a heel in WCW years later, doing away with his popular babyface character and taking the now-defunct promotion to new heights.

Hulk Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, honoring his achievements. Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send its condolences to the Hogan family and his friends in this difficult time.

