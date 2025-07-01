A couple of weeks ago, concerning rumors about the health of former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan had the fans worried. Hogan was hospitalized and had to undergo neck surgery. However, comments from popular radio host Bubba the Love Sponge on his YouTube channel had everyone worried.
Sponge claimed that Hogan was in a debilitating situation and might "not make it." But these fears were swiftly allayed by Hogan's rep, confirming that the surgery was successful and there was no need to worry.
While this is certainly good news, former WWE writer Vince Russo has thrown caution to the wind and urged the fans to pray for Hogan's health.
Speaking on Coach and Bro Live, Russo gave an insight into Hogan's health condition and revealed what Bubba told him.
“Bubba, with me, got into the specifics of what the issue is. It’s the heart. It involves a valve, and Bubba really described to me, ‘Vince, here’s the issue.’ And I am like, he’s not making this up. I am just telling everybody out there, man, pray for the guy. Because work, shoot, like who cares, man? If he’s in a position where he needs your prayers, throw out a prayer to The Hulkster," Russo said. [1:08:50 onwards]
Russo was joined by former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman on the show. Coachman mentioned that Hogan going away from the limelight was a little worrying, as there hadn't been a "sighting of him at all" around the Tampa area.
While Bubba's earlier comments about Hogan's health came under scrutiny, Russo maintained that the radio show host wasn't speaking out of thin air as far as Hogan's health is concerned.
In fact, it was reported that Hogan indeed had a heart surgery.
Hulk Hogan reportedly underwent a "serious" heart surgery
A couple of weeks ago, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hogan underwent heart surgery. However, it wasn't a near-death experience for the WWE legend.
"Hulk had pretty serious heart surgery a few weeks ago and was doing well afterward. It wasn’t a near-death thing,” the source confirmed. [H/T Us Weekly]
At 71, Hogan's health might not be the same as it used to be, especially given the surgeries he has had over the years. His absence from the pop culture space also raises concerns. We hope that he can get back in the public space as soon as possible, and our prayers are with him for a healthy life.
