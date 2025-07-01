A couple of weeks ago, concerning rumors about the health of former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan had the fans worried. Hogan was hospitalized and had to undergo neck surgery. However, comments from popular radio host Bubba the Love Sponge on his YouTube channel had everyone worried.

Ad

Sponge claimed that Hogan was in a debilitating situation and might "not make it." But these fears were swiftly allayed by Hogan's rep, confirming that the surgery was successful and there was no need to worry.

While this is certainly good news, former WWE writer Vince Russo has thrown caution to the wind and urged the fans to pray for Hogan's health.

Speaking on Coach and Bro Live, Russo gave an insight into Hogan's health condition and revealed what Bubba told him.

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

“Bubba, with me, got into the specifics of what the issue is. It’s the heart. It involves a valve, and Bubba really described to me, ‘Vince, here’s the issue.’ And I am like, he’s not making this up. I am just telling everybody out there, man, pray for the guy. Because work, shoot, like who cares, man? If he’s in a position where he needs your prayers, throw out a prayer to The Hulkster," Russo said. [1:08:50 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Russo was joined by former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman on the show. Coachman mentioned that Hogan going away from the limelight was a little worrying, as there hadn't been a "sighting of him at all" around the Tampa area.

While Bubba's earlier comments about Hogan's health came under scrutiny, Russo maintained that the radio show host wasn't speaking out of thin air as far as Hogan's health is concerned.

In fact, it was reported that Hogan indeed had a heart surgery.

Ad

Hulk Hogan reportedly underwent a "serious" heart surgery

A couple of weeks ago, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hogan underwent heart surgery. However, it wasn't a near-death experience for the WWE legend.

"Hulk had pretty serious heart surgery a few weeks ago and was doing well afterward. It wasn’t a near-death thing,” the source confirmed. [H/T Us Weekly]

At 71, Hogan's health might not be the same as it used to be, especially given the surgeries he has had over the years. His absence from the pop culture space also raises concerns. We hope that he can get back in the public space as soon as possible, and our prayers are with him for a healthy life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action