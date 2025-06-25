WWE veteran casts doubt on Hulk Hogan health rumors (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's health has been a major talking point in the wrestling industry over the last week. While former WCW and WWE writer Vince Russo wishes The Hulkster well, he is unsure whether recent reports about the legendary wrestler are believable.
On June 18, Hogan's former friend Bubba the Love Sponge said on his YouTube channel that the 71-year-old had been hospitalized and "might not make it." TMZ later reported that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer had neck and back issues "but is by no means on his deathbed." Us Weekly also issued an update, claiming Hogan underwent "pretty serious heart surgery."
Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. The veteran writer questioned why so many contrasting stories emerged about Hogan's condition.
"Bubba certainly knows people very, very close to Hogan, without a shadow of a doubt, and to make a statement like that, man, I doubt sincerely he's just gonna pull that out of the backside," Russo said. "So now that, all of a sudden, the representatives come forward and say he had neck surgery, but now it's being reported that he actually did have heart surgery. Bro, at the end of the day, I hope the dude's okay." [3:25 – 3:55]
Vince Russo on the possible logic behind Hulk Hogan health scare "lies"
Over the last year, Hulk Hogan has made headlines with the launch of his Real American Beer brand and Real American Freestyle wrestling promotion. He also publicly supported Donald Trump's United States presidential campaign.
Regardless of Hogan's health status, Vince Russo cannot understand why anyone would lie about the details of his surgeries:
"If Hulk Hogan went in a couple of weeks to have heart surgery, why is everything such a big secret? I don't know why we have to go through all this. If Hulk had a condition and he had to go have heart surgery, why do we gotta lie and say it was neck surgery? Only to find out it was heart surgery. What's the benefit of them not discussing that upfront and just being honest? I mean, Hulk's got millions of fans around the world." [4:01 – 4:38]
Hogan last appeared in WWE on the Netflix premiere episode of RAW on January 6. The former WWE Champion received loud boos during his brief on-stage cameo.
