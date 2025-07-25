How did WWE legend Hulk Hogan die?

The world has been mourning the massive loss of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The legend passed away at the age of 71 on July 24, and fans around the world have been remembering his incredible contributions to the wrestling industry, particularly in WWE.Hogan’s passing was first reported by TMZ and was later officially confirmed by WWE. The Stamford-based company released a statement after the Hall of Famer’s death, acknowledging that the legend had helped the company gain global recognition in the past. Hogan had been dealing with health issues for some time and was reportedly not in good condition.However, before a positive update could be issued to fans, news of the legend’s passing broke on the internet. Hulk Hogan reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. In the report issued by TMZ, it was also noted that the operators stated ‘cardiac arrest’ as the reason for the legend’s passing.“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” wrote the Stamford-based company in its statement.Hogan was undoubtedly one of the most decorated and recognized names in the pro wrestling industry. The legend has managed to make a remarkable impact on the industry, paving the way for young talent to get the best opportunities they can.The Hall of Famer has made a huge contribution to WWE’s success over the years, and the company would not have been the greatest wrestling organization in history without the help of the late great Hogan. The news of his passing has left millions around the world stunned, and the wrestling industry will never have another icon like Hogan again.Triple H issued a statement following Hulk Hogan’s unfortunate deathThe Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, has always recognized the legends who contributed to WWE's growth and success, helping the company reach its current position. The Game wasted no time in acknowledging the legend after his death. In a public statement, Triple H took to X/Twitter to remember the ‘larger than life’ superstar Hulk Hogan.“WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea. He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world. Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen - in every country and on every continent. There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans,” Triple H wrote.We at Sportskeeda offer our condolences to Hulk Hogan's family, friends, and fans all around the world.