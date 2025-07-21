Unfortunate Hulk Hogan health update - Reports

There has been an unfortunate health update regarding WWE legend Hulk Hogan. The Hall of Famer recently launched the Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion alongside Eric Bischoff and Israel Martinez.

According to Bubba the Love Sponge, Hogan is not doing well and claimed that the 71-year-old was unable to speak. Bubba claimed that his source spoke with Jimmy Hart, and legend's situation does not look good.

"Jimmy Hart told my source, 'What? Hogan’s not doing well. He can’t speak. His trachea or whatever was damaged, and he’s having problems, and it does not look good.' That’s what I was told. So, he does not look good at all," he said.

The radio personality added that The Hulkster was no longer in the hospital but was now resting at home instead.

"He’s not in such bad shape that he needs to be close to an emergency room. He’s stable enough to be at home, but instead of sitting in the hospital getting bed sores or muscle atrophy at Morton Plant, at least he can be home with doctors and nurses checking in on him. That’s where I’ve been told he’s at now," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Hogan is a legend of the wrestling business and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Bill Apter reacts to WWE legend Hulk Hogan's new promotion

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, the legendary journalist admitted that he didn't have a ton of interest in the new promotion and noted that he loved scripted professional wrestling. He also suggested that Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff's involvement might not lead to more people checking out Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

"So this is something that I probably, with my interest level, probably won't be something that I will run to see. I just don't have... I am just at scripted professional wrestling, that's my love... I don't know if the endorsing of Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff will mean tons of 'buy this.' I don't know. There is still a lot of Hogan haters out there, and he knows it," Apter said. [From 19:37 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for WWE icon Hulk Hogan moving forward.

