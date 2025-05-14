Hulk Hogan's new company fails to draw attention, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan recently announced the inception of a new promotion, Real American Freestyle. However, the brand is not really doing much to garner veteran journalist Bill Apter's interest.

Real American Freestyle is hyped by Hulk Hogan, who apparently plans to build megastars in the promotion. However, the type of wrestling he intends to promote is not what Bill Apter is interested in. While the details are a bit hazy at this point, RAF may have unscripted matches, which Apter is not looking forward to.

Speaking on this week's episode of UnSKripted, the veteran journalist commented on Hogan's promotion.

"So this is something that I probably, with my interest level, probably won't be something that I will run to see. I just don't have... I am just at scripted professional wrestling, that's my love... I don't know if the endorsing of Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff will mean tons of 'buy this.' I don't know. There is still a lot of Hogan haters out there, and he knows it," Apter said. [19:37 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Hulk Hogan's promotion down the line.

