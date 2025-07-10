WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan's new wrestling league announces fight card for debut event

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff launched a new unscripted freestyle wrestling league called Real American Freestyle. The company has announced the fight card for its upcoming debut show.

RAF01 will take place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on August 30. Real American Freestyle is promoted as "the first unscripted pro wrestling league for the best athletes in the world." Its website states its mission is to professionalize competitive wrestling and create a platform for elite athletes to compete in front of millions of fans.

Per a press release, via WrestleZone, RAF’s debut fight card has been announced, and here are the matches:

Bo Nickal vs. Jacob Cardenas

Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia

Darrion Caldwell vs. Real Woods

Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer

Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera

Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez

More matches are expected to be announced for the event, and one is said to be a “featured, main card bout.” RAF’s Chief Operating Officer, Izzy Martinez, said:

“We set out to make history with Real American Freestyle and with these matches, we’re doing just that. We’ve got the best wrestlers, the best promoters, the best storytellers, the best production, and the best team, and we’re going to give audiences the thrill of a lifetime on August 30 with RAF01.”

Bill Apter isn't interested in Hulk Hogan's new wrestling league

Veteran journalist Bill Apter isn't excited about the launch of Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle. On an episode of UnSKripted, he stated:

"So, this is something that I probably, with my interest level, probably won't be something that I will run to see. I just don't have... I am just at scripted professional wrestling, that's my love... I don't know if the endorsing of Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff will mean tons of 'Buy this.' I don't know. There is still a lot of Hogan haters out there, and he knows it," Apter said.

Hulk Hogan serves as the Commissioner of Real American Freestyle, while Eric Bischoff is the Chief Media Officer.

