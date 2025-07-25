Did Anne Burrell die by suicide? Food Network star's autopsy report shows “acute intoxication from multiple substances"— Perez Hilton reacts

American blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to new information about Anne Burrell's death, shared weeks after her passing. People Magazine confirmed on July 24, 2025, that Anne Burrell died by suicide on June 17, 2025. The New York City medical examiner's office stated that Burrell's cause of death was &quot;acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.&quot; She was found unresponsive in her house on June 17. Reacting to the news on July 24 via his YouTube channel, Perez Hilton remarked that her death was &quot;officially ruled intentional.&quot;&quot;So her death has officially been ruled intentional, the 'S' word, that she took her own life,&quot; Hilton said.He cited The New York Times' report that revealed that Burrell was &quot;discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills,&quot; in her house in Brooklyn, New York, on June 17.Per the outlet, authorities received a 911 call at 7:50 am, which stated that the Worst Cooks in America host may have suffered a cardiac arrest. The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of death wasn't disclosed until Thursday.&quot;That is startling for so many&quot; — Perez Hilton reflects on Anne Burrell's final dayAnne Burrell makes a culinary presentation during the Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival (Image via Getty)In his latest video, Perez Hilton explained why the news of Anne Burrell's death was especially shocking. He said that just a day before her death, she had been performing at an improv show at The Second City New York in Brooklyn. He added that the news was &quot;startling for many&quot; because she had seemed happy at the show. He noted that while he was aware that &quot;appearances can be deceiving,&quot; people around her &quot;noticed no signs of anything.&quot;&quot;And that is startling for so many because she seemed happy. And I know that appearances can be deceiving, but just the night before she passed away, she was performing improv. She had been taking improv classes, and those that were with her noticed no signs of anything, that just you never know what people are going through. So sad,&quot; Hilton said.In a statement to People Magazine, published on June 18, a source claimed that the Food Network star was in &quot;great spirits&quot; during and after the improv show. She was also described as being &quot;typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.&quot;&quot;Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy,&quot; another source added.Second City New York posted a tribute on Instagram on June 17, 2025, saying they are &quot;deeply saddened&quot; by Anne's death. The post added that the chef would be &quot;missed and remembered as a vibrant part&quot; of the community. She was also described as someone who &quot;brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit.&quot;&quot;Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones,&quot; the tributed noted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter completing her education at the Culinary Institute of America in 1996, Anne Burrell worked at a top restaurant. She began teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education before making her television debut as a sous chef to Mario Batali on Iron Chef America in 2005.From there, she went on to star in a range of shows like Chef Wanted, Chopped and Worst Cooks in America, Food Network Star, and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. Her most recent show, House of Knives, premiered in March 2025.Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, as well as her stepson, sister, brother, mother, and three children.