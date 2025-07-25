Anne Burrell Toxicology report: NYPD rules death by suicide for celebrity network chef

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that celebrity chef Anne Burrell died from acute intoxication. As reported by The New York Times and People on July 24, 2025, the official cause of death has been ruled a suicide following the conclusion of the NYPD’s investigation.Burrell, 55, was found unresponsive on June 17, 2025, in her Brooklyn apartment. According to internal NYPD documents reviewed by The New York Times, she was discovered in the shower by her husband, Stuart Claxton. Emergency Medical Services were called at 7:50 am in response to a suspected cardiac arrest, and declared her dead at the scene.Following the toxicology report, the NYPD ruled out foul play after weeks of inquiry and officially concluded the case as a suicide. When reached by People on July 24, a spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed the timeline and cause of death. Burrell’s family has not commented publicly following the release of the toxicology findings.Anne Burrell's last public appearance was a day before her death View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to People, Anne Burrell made her last public appearance on the evening of June 16, 2025, the night before her death. She was performing in the final showcase of her “Improv for Actors” course at Second City New York in Brooklyn. The event marked the conclusion of the six-week program she had joined earlier that summer.Actress Jane Margolis, a member of Burrell's improv troupe, told People on July 7, 2025, that Anne “was having the best night” and appeared to be deeply engaged during the performance.“She was so into it. She had such great comedic timing, it was so fun to watch her come alive on stage.”The performance was the last publicly known event Anne Burrell attended before reports of her death the next morning.Anne Burrell's work with the Food NetworkChef Anne Burrell poses with her book &quot;Own Your Own Kitchen&quot; during the Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival on October 19, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for NYCWFF)Although Burrell remained publicly associated with the Food Network at the time of her death, she had quietly stepped back from several major roles in the months prior. According to the New York Times report on July 24, 2025, she had hosted or appeared in nearly 400 episodes of Worst Cooks in America since 2010, and was one of the most recognizable faces on the network.In January 2025, Food Network announced she would not return for the 27th season of Worst Cooks in America, which aired that month. No reason was provided at the time. However, the network confirmed to The New York Times that it will air a final, already-filmed season featuring Burrell.The new installment, Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible, co-stars Gabe Bertaccini and is scheduled for release later in 2025. Food Network posted a message on Instagram following Anne Burrell's death on June 17, 2025, expressing condolences and praising her legacy.&quot;Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnne Burrell was born on September 21, 1969, and rose to fame through her work on the Food Network, initially as Mario Batali’s sous chef on Iron Chef America. She later hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which aired from 2008 to 2012. She also led and co-hosted other popular shows like Chef Wanted, Chopped, and Worst Cooks in America.Beyond television, Anne Burrell taught at the Institute of Culinary Education and authored two cookbooks. According to The New York Times, she balanced her public culinary career with other pursuits, including teaching and acting classes in her later years.Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton; his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane; her brother, Ben; and her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas.