"This is not speculation"— Perez Hilton reacts to reports of pills found near Anne Burrell's body following her sudden death

The sudden death of beloved Food Network star Anne Burrell has taken a turn as new details emerge about the circumstances surrounding her passing. The 55-year-old chef, known for her longtime role on Worst Cooks in America, was discovered unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
While the cause of death was not immediately reported, recent law enforcement info has opened up a lot of theories around her passing, including from celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton.
According to TMZ and the New York Post, authorities discovered "a large quantity of unknown pills" near Burrell’s body when her husband, Stuart Claxton, found her unconscious in their bathroom. She could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel. It is unclear what kind of pills the tablets were, and a medical examiner has not yet established whether they were a factor in her death.
Perez Hilton shared the reports on his YouTube channel on June 19, stressing that the information came directly from law enforcement sources.
"This is not speculation. Law enforcement in New York City is speaking out and revealing a very troubling piece of information with regards to the sudden death this week of beloved Food Network Chef Anne Burrell."
Perez Hilton's comments about Anne Burrell explored
Perez Hilton noted the credibility of the reports, pointing out that both TMZ and The Post received similar information from official sources. Given the Post’s more detailed account, he suggested the information was likely accurate.
"They are speaking to the media officially but off the record, and sharing similar information because the New York Post published their story later with more specific details. I am inclined to believe it is accurate."
The blogger also addressed the abrupt removal of a GoFundMe page allegedly set up by Anne Burrell’s husband, raising questions about its legitimacy.
"Additionally, the GoFundMe that was started by somebody claiming to be her husband has been discontinued. It's unclear if it was a fake GoFundMe or if her husband, after seeing the response, decided to voluntarily shut it down."
Hilton, who worked with Anne Burrell on Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition, wouldn't jump to conclusions but admitted the reports were troubling.
“Obviously, it's still too early to know if that contributed to her death,” he said.
However, he noted that the magnitude of the issue was undeniable, especially when law enforcement was taking the step of releasing the information to the public.
Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton. They got married in 2021.