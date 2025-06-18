Is Anne Burrell related to Guy Fieri? Connection explored as Food Network star passes away

American celebrity chef, TV host, cookbook author, and former cooking instructor Anne Burrell passed away on June 17, 2025, at her apartment in Brooklyn, New York City, at the age of 55. Her representatives announced the news in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. Burrell’s family also shared a statement following her death.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal," it read.

The cause of her death remains undisclosed at the time of writing.

Unofficially dubbed the “female Guy Fieri,” Anne Burrell has often been speculated to be related to Fieri. However, despite their similar hairstyles and connection to Food Network, they are not related.

In the aftermath of Burrell’s demise, Food Network shared a tribute to their celebrity chef via a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef Anne Burrell passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent, teaching, competing, and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," it read.

Food Network also extended its thoughts and prayers to the deceased’s family, friends, and fans during the time of “tremendous loss.”

Anne Burrell and Guy Fieri were not related

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Food Fight with Guy Fieri (Getty)

Anne Burrell and Guy Fieri have had similar career paths, but they are not related. She was born and raised in upstate New York, in Cazenovia, and studied English and communication at Canisius College in Buffalo. Anne also attended the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996, and then moved to Italy to work as a chef in a local restaurant.

Later, she returned to the USA and worked with renowned chefs, including Mario Batali and Lidia Bastianich. It was Batali who introduced her to Food Network in 2005 as a sous-chef for Iron Chef America.

Since then, Anne Burrell has appeared for the network in several culinary shows, including Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Worst Cooks in America, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and The Next Iron Chef.

In contrast, Guy Fieri was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Nevada before moving to California to pursue a career as a chef. He worked at several restaurants in the Golden State and later won the 2006 season of the series, The Next Food Network Star.

Subsequently, he became the host of several other shows on the Food Network, such as Guy’s Big Bite, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Ultimate Recipe Showdown, Guy Off the Hook, and Guy’s Grocery Games.

Over the years, both Food Network stars have often been compared, mainly due to their similar platinum-blond spiky hairstyles. In an October 2012 interview with The Daily Meal, Anne Burrell explained that she had straight hair as a child.

While growing up, she began emulating the hairstyle of the late actress Farrah Fawcett, but soon developed her own style. When asked about the comparison with Guy Fieri, Burrell quipped that the Emmy winner stole her look.

“I had it first. Guy Fieri copied me!” she joked.

Anne also recalled her visit to Hawaii when she rented a brightly colored convertible, which Guy was known to drive.

“It was actually really funny. I was in Hawaii, and we asked for a convertible, and of course, there was nothing left. And the only thing they could give me was a bright-yellow convertible Camaro. And I was like, ‘Oh, great — everybody is going to think Guy Fieri is in town,’” Burrell noted.

Over the years, the duo has made appearances on each other’s shows on Food Network and even co-hosted Worst Cooks in America. According to Times Now, they shared a close working relationship and also attended the 2016 New York City Wine & Food Festival together.

Guy Fieri hasn’t commented on Anne Burrell’s death yet. Burrell is survived by her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; her husband, Stuart Claxton (whom she married in October 2021); her stepson, Javier; her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane; and her brother, Ben.

Anne Burrell was last seen on the Food Network reality series House of Knives, which premiered in March 2025.

