Anne Burrell net worth: Fortune explored as Food Network host and celebrity chef passes away at 55

Anne Burrell passed away on June 17, 2025, at the age of 55. The chef and television personality’s demise was confirmed to People magazine by her representatives. However, the cause of death remains unknown.

Burrell was a participant in House of Knives, which aired on Food Network this year. She was a popular face in the world of food and was featured on shows such as Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. Burrell boasted a fortune of $4 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Furthermore, the family members expressed their grief in a statement, saying that Burrell used to bring energy to any room that she entered.

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal”, the family additionally mentioned while speaking to People magazine.

Food Network also paid tribute to Anne Burrell with a photo on Facebook, describing her as a “culinary talent”, who taught the importance of food in an individual’s life and the joy that can be brought by a delicious meal.

Chef Robert Irvine recalled the time he spent with Anne on the show, Worst Cooks in America. Robert wrote on Facebook that he later shared a close friendship with Anne Burrell after the show ended, saying that she was a “generous and supportive colleague” at the same time.

The post read:

“Our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect. I’d risk bleaching my hair; she’d risk losing hers. An epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit. It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn’t imagine losing to a more fierce competitor.”

Irvine stated that Anne was always dedicated to her work and also encouraged others, alongside celebrating minor victories as an “amateur cook” or at a fundraiser.

Anne Burrell’s net worth: Career and other details explored

The Cazenovia, New York native accumulated a huge fan base for her television appearances. She even wrote books, such as Cook Like a Rock Star and Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.

Anne Burrell was the owner of a loft that she purchased around six years ago, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She reportedly paid $1.53 million for it.

Apart from this, Burrell was involved in several philanthropic activities throughout her career.

She worked with organizations like Food Council for City Harvest and was a celebrity ambassador of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Burrell additionally supported the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

She was inspired by late chef Julia Child during her early days, which brought her to Italy, and she enrolled at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners. Anne’s biography on the website of The Food Network mentions that her journey as a chef began at places like Felidia, Savoy, and Lumi.

According to Tasting Table, Anne Burrell would give the best advice in terms of cooking. While speaking to Mashed around three years ago, Burrell said that people should make certain preparations before cooking to avoid any confusion:

“Get all your cutting done, get all your measuring done, and then cooking becomes much [easier] and much less frantic [so] you’re [not] like, ‘Oh my God, where’s this?’”

Anne emerged as the winner of the Chopped All-Stars Tournament 10 years ago, as stated by The Food Network. Apart from this, she participated in shows like Iron Chef America and hosted several series, including Vegas Chef Prizefight and Worst Cooks in America.

