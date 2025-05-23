How many kids does Sheinelle Jones have? Family life explored as Today show co-host's husband passes away at 45

Uche Ojeh, husband of NBC News Anchor Sheinelle Jones, has passed away at 45 after battling glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The news was confirmed by Savannah Guthrie on the Today show.

Apart from Savannah, the episode, which aired on Friday, May 23, 2025, also featured Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and Carson Daly, as per People magazine. Guthrie expressed her grief on the show, stating:

“There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him.”

According to People magazine, Sheinelle Jones married Ojeh in September 2007. As per the outlet, they also shared three kids—a son, Kayin, and twins Clara and Uche. While speaking on the Today show, Guthrie expressed her support for Sheinelle and her children, adding that they were family.

Craig Melvin also had a close friendship with Uche, and he praised Ojeh as a father by saying:

“He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud. He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy.”

On the other hand, Sheinelle took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of Guthrie’s conversation with the rest of the co-hosts, and wrote in the caption:

“Thank you, for all of your love and support. [heart emoji].”

Sheinelle Jones is a mother of three children: Family life and other details explained

The NBC News anchor’s love story with Uche Ojeh started many years ago at Northwestern University, when the former gave Ojeh a tour of the entire campus. This was back in the late 1990s, and the duo shortly began dating, spending eight years with each other before getting engaged, as per US Weekly.

As per People magazine, while speaking to the institute’s winter edition last year, Sheinelle Jones recalled that she pretended to be a tour guide for Uche at the time. Notably, after 8 years of dating, Ojeh proposed to Sheinelle on the same campus where they first fell in love. Speaking on the Today show in 2018 about Uche's lakeside proposal, Jones said,

“I thought I knew when it was coming, twice, and it didn’t happen.”

The pair’s wedding ceremony was held in Philadelphia in 2007. While celebrating their anniversary in 2023, Sheinelle posted a few photos on Instagram and wrote:

“I was born in Philly… moved away as a baby… visited my father every summer after my parents separated…but I never imagined I’d end up having some of the best years of my life and career there, getting married in Philly.”

People magazine stated that Sheinelle Jones’ first child, Kayin, was born around two years after her marriage. He is pursuing a career in the world of journalism and interviewed author Jeff Kinney on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition in 2021.

Later, Sheinelle Jones became the mother of twins Clara and Uche in 2012, who have accompanied their parents to various events over the years. Sheinelle has also been posting glimpses of the kids through her social media handle on various occasions.

According to Uche Ojeh’s LinkedIn account, he had been working as a managing partner at UAO Consulting since 2008. He had also previously worked as consultant for companies like Accenture and IBM.

