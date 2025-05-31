Who did Tray Chaney play in The Wire? GoFundMe raises more than $50,000 to help actor's family rebuild after Tornado devastation

Actor and musician Tray Chaney recently sought donations through GoFundMe to rebuild his house in Georgia after it was destroyed by a tornado. The fundraiser was launched by a woman named Maria Knott, and the website description stated that the house suffered damages on May 29, 2025.

Tray Chaney, who is known for playing Malik Carr in The Wire, shared that his son Malachi was badly injured. He mentioned that his son had broken ribs and fractured bones on the face and was admitted to the ICU. Apart from this, the description reads:

“We are currently staying with friends/family (or in a shelter/hotel), but we need help to begin rebuilding our lives. This includes essentials like clothing, food, temporary housing, and eventually means to repair or replace our home.”

He also expressed gratitude to all those who supported them at such a difficult phase.

Furthermore, the Cash Rules star shared a video through his Instagram handle on Friday, May 30, where he was spotted standing in front of his property. Chaney tearfully stated that Malachi was tossed around “300 feet out of his room” and addressed the entire experience when the house was hit by the tornado, as he stated:

“I heard the wind and I felt everything. I was wrapped up in the damn covers…From watching your house being built from the ground up in 2020, to five years later, that sh*t gone, everything gone.”

Tray Chaney said in the clip that he suffered a bruise on the head and he recovered his phone from the debris of his house. Tray additionally expressed his grief over the fact that his son had to go through a lot instead of him.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe page has accumulated donations of more than $50,000 so far, and it aims to collect $55,000.

Tray Chaney appeared in The Wire for a long time: Character and other details explained

Tray Chaney has accumulated a huge fan base over the years for being featured in different films and TV shows. The Forestville, Maryland native is mostly known portraying Malik “Poot” Carr in the crime drama The Wire for six seasons.

Chaney's character worked at Jacob’s Athletic Shoes and Sportswear as a salesman. Malik was previously employed at Barksdale and Stanifield as a drug dealer, where he could not get out of a stash house on one occasion while it was being robbed by Omar Little.

Omar’s boyfriend, Brandon, was also involved in the robbery, and he witnessed the same with Wallace. While Wallace informed the same to D’Angelo Barksdale, Stringer Bell came to the place with some enforcers, despite that Malik was not sure whether Stringer would agree to come in any manner.

Brandon’s body was then displayed in the neighborhood as a warning for Omar, after which Wallace stopped working for the organization. Malik tried to convince Wallace to return to work, but failed to do it. Malik also attempted to get rid of his issues by taking drugs.

Malik still maintained contact with Wallace after the cops moved the latter to the country. However, Wallace was ordered to be killed when he returned to town, and Malik was told to do the task, along with Bodie. Ultimately, Bodie was the one who shot Wallace.

Malik stopped working as a drug dealer at one point, and while Duquan Weems Dukie came searching for a job, Malik told him that he wouldn’t find a job due to his age. Throughout the show, Tray Chaney’s character was linked to the murders of characters like T.T., Rico, and Little Kevin.

Apart from The Wire, Tray Chaney has played Kendrick Murphy in the soap opera Saints & Sinners. He also has some popular films in his credits, including The Probe, Zeke, Black Lies, Queen of Hearts, and more.

