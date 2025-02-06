8 best shows like 'Hooligan' to watch in 2025

The Hooligan is a Green Street-esque crime-drama series released in 2025. The Polish series focuses on football rivalries and their extension beyond the realm of stadiums through two football clubs in Poland. Shot in Central Europe and Germany, Hooligan is about a young boy named Kuba, who is released from prison.

In the pursuit of following his father's footsteps, Kuba is sucked into the world of the drug business that operates behind the football hooliganism. Despite his mother's attempts at shielding him from it, he eventually lands in prison. The story starts with him leaving prison with a resolve not to get into any dealings again.

After debuting on January 29, 2025, Netflix released all five episodes in one day. Viewers who binged on The Hooligan in the last few days will love this list of crime dramas to fill the hole left behind by this fast-paced series.

The Wire, Gomorrah, Peaky Blinders, and more crime dramas similar to The Hooligan

1) Top Boy (2011) - Netflix

Famously revived by Drake in 2019 after its two initial seasons with Top Boy: Summerhouse, Top Boy is a drug-fueled, thick-accent crime drama set in some of the busy London Boroughs. The series revolves around the clashes between gangs supplying drugs to specific 'ends' in London. The series, which starts with the emergence of the protagonists, Dushane and Sully, won two BAFTA awards in 2024.

It is a five-season roller coaster filled with unexpected murders, drug dealings, and constant suspense about who will be the 'top boy' in London. Like The Hooligan, it also explores the detriments of awry drug deals. Top Boy is a must-watch for viewers who have recently finished The Hooligan.

2) ZeroZeroZero (2020) - Amazon Prime Video

A still from Zerozerozero. (Image via Youtube/Prime Video)

Zerozerozero is derived from the name given to the purest cocaine on the narcotics market (000), procured from Mexico. This Italian crime drama is based on this drug and its shipping between Monterrey, Mexico, and Gioia Tauro, Italy. The series stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan, and Gabriel Byrne in leading roles.

In the eight episodes, viewers are taken on a single drug deal journey from Mexico to Italy, thwarted throughout various parts of the world. The family coordinating the transport of these drugs is called the Lynwood family. The shipment suffers many delays, which have monumental consequences for everyone involved. Fans of The Hooligan will love this series for its unique story.

3) Gangs of London (2020) - Netflix, Prime Video

Gangs of London begins with the assassination of the leader of the biggest crime family in London. His son, Sean Wallace, is responsible for taking over the reins and must contend with international criminal factions eyeing power. Like The Hooligan, this series has multiple gangs vying for the top spot.

The series has two seasons totaling 17 episodes, and the latest season was released in October 2022. Inspired by a 2006 PlayStation Portable Game, it stars Joe Cole, Colm Meaney, and Lucian Msamati.

4) Gomorrah (2014) - Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

A still from Gomorrah (Image via Max)

Gomorrah is based on a book by Roberto Saviano, who also directed the series. The story follows Ciro Di Marzio, played by Marco D'Amore. Set in Naples, Italy, it is about the young guard replacing the old in the family. The series stars Marco D'Amore, Salvatore Esposito, and Fortunatio Cerlino in leading roles.

Known for its violent portrayal, the two leading characters are shown to be ambitious and often get into conflict. This is one of the best crime dramas for its world-building around the Scampia feud, which is part of history. Fans of The Hooligan will find Gomorrah a worthwhile watch.

5) Peaky Blinders (2013) - Netflix, Prime Video

Tommy Shelby in a still from Peaky Blinders. (Image via Netflix)

Based in 1920s Birmingham and following the Shelby family, Peaky Blinders revolves around the gang based on the same name. It was active after the First World War in England. The gang's family leader is Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy. The series was released in 2013 and ran for six seasons.

During this time, Peaky Blinders bagged 25 awards, including three Golden FIPAs and a BAFTA Award. A benchmark crime-drama series, this is a must-watch after The Hooligan for Cillian Murphy's gripping performance as Tommy.

6) The Wire (2002) - Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

Idris Elba in a still from The Wire. (Image via Max)

The Wire is another crime drama series with five seasons, totaling 60 episodes. It is written by David Simon, a former police reporter. Starring Dominic West, John Doman, and Idris Elba in lead roles, the series is set in Baltimore. Each season focuses on a different mode of crime, including the drug trade, government, schools, and ports.

Fans of The Hooligan will appreciate this portrayal of the illegal drug trade and Simon's descriptions of the trade's investigations. The show won 16 awards, including the ASCAP Award, and has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

7) Power (2014) - Netflix

A still from Power. (Image via Netflix)

Power is an American crime drama that highlights drug dealing in America. The story follows James St. Patrick, a nightclub owner, played by Omari Hardwick. His other business includes taking up the alias 'Ghost' and engaging in the illegal drug trade, which he wishes to leave behind.

The story is fast-paced with all the conflicts James needs to deal with, along with Tommy Egan and Kanan Stark, played by 50 Cent. The show ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2019. Viewers who enjoyed The Hooligan will appreciate the longevity and cliffhangers in Power.

8) Euphoria (2019) - Amazon Prime Video, HBO

Zendaya in Euphoria. (Image via HBO)

Euphoria is a teen drama written by Sam Levinson. It stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, and many others in leading roles. The story revolves around Rue, played by Zendaya, who struggles with drug addiction and has been released from rehab. The series explores various subjects involving drugs, love, abuse, and violence.

The series has run for two seasons, the latest of which was released in February 2022. Young adults who found The Hooligan memorable will find Euphoria equally interesting because it focuses on teenage issues. The series has amassed 43 awards, including BET and Critics Choice awards.

Apart from these series, some more memorable crime dramas about drugs and gangs, similar to The Hooligan, are Snowfall, Warrior, and Shameless.

