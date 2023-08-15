Top Boy season 5 full cast list 

Top Boy has been one of the most-watched shows on Netflix and is set to return with Season 5 very soon. The series, which premiered on Chanel 4 in 2011, was reprised by Netflix in 2019. The show has been a massive hit across all its seasons. Season 5 is set to be the finale for this long-running series and will finally settle the story which has had some defining twists and turns.

The final season of the show is billed as season 3 by Netflix as it is only the third season that has been released under the banner of Netflix. However, it follows the longstanding story that began in 2011. Here is an official synopsis of what Top Boy is all about, as per IMDb:

"This drama takes viewers into the housing estates of east London. There is tension between the drug gangs that operate almost openly and those who strive to live honest lives against the odds in the crime-riddled area. That tension is explored through the interlocking stories of 20-something drug dealer Dushane, who is determined to become the area's Top Boy, and good-natured but vulnerable teenager Ra'Nell, who is forced to grow up quickly following his mother's breakdown and enforced absence. The programme combines elements of a tense gangster thriller with subtle social realism, some tenderness, innocence and wry humour."

The show, rated 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, returns with the story of gangs set in the fictional Summerhouse in Hackney, London. The final season is set to put an end to all loose ends, especially the story of Sully (played by Kane Robinson aka Kano) and DuShane (played by Ashley Walters).

Stay tuned for the release of Top Boy season 5 on September 7, 2023, as the Summerhouse estate takes on the hot, violent air of an urban war zone.

Top Boy season 5 cast: A debut from Barry Keoghan and the return of Little Simz, Ashley Walters, and Kano

1) Ashley Walters as DuShane Hill

DuShane Hill is one of the main characters in Top Boy and Ashley Walters, in his role, has been there since the release of the first-ever season back in 2011. Ashley Walters is a British rapper/actor, known by his stage name Asher D. Walters, who has played roles in films like Speed Racer, 50 Cents' Get Rich Or Die Tryin' and Bullet Boy. He rose to prominence as a member of the UK rap group So Solid Crew.

DuShane Hill has been one of the main characters in the series since its first season. His story as the leader of a major drug network in Summerhouse is set to reach its finale this season.

2) Kane Robinson (Kano) as Gerard "Sully" Sullivan

Kane Robinson is a British rapper/songwriter and actor who is most famous for being one of the pioneers of grime culture in the UK along with names like Wiley and Dizzee Rascal. He has released six studio albums to date.

Kano's character Sully is one of the main characters in the series and has appeared since season one. Sully and DuShane used to be best friends growing up but Summerhouse had different plans for them.

3) Little Simz as Shelley

British-Nigerian rapper, singer, and actress Simbiatu "Simbi" Abisola Abiola Ajikawo (aka Little Simz) is one of the best musicians in contemporary times.

She has played the role of Shelley, DuShane's love interest since season three of Top Boy, and will continue to reprise her role, as a voice of reason in the final season of the series too.

4) Barry Keoghan as Jonny

Barry Keoghan is the most exciting addition to the final season of Top Boy. The star of movies and series like Dunkirk and Chernobyl is going to be featured in a role that has been kept totally under wraps.

More about the cast of Top Boy

The Netflix series has an extensive cast list with many other returning actors like Araloyin Oshunremi as Stefan, Saffron Hocking as Lauryn, Hope Ikpoku Jr as Aaron, and Adwoa Aboah as Beck.

The show also stars Shone Romulus, Lisa Dwan, and Isla Jackson-Ritchie among others.

Catch the latest season of Top Boy on Netflix, premiering on September 7, 2023.