"It’s harder for me to rap": When Doja Cat opened up about her journey to stardom in throwback interview

In a throwback interview with Missy Elliott on August 24, 2021, American rapper and sensational icon, Doja Cat, opened up about her journey to stardom among other things. Doja Cat had a lot to say about her struggles while composing rap, something which she aspires to do.

The Woman singer came clean about her disappointment in her rapping skills — a topic that largely predominated the interview.

She confessed,

"It’s harder for me to rap. Sometimes I get writer’s block, because I don’t want to write something stupid. Sometimes I’ll write something and be like, “Why would I say that?” Then I’ll restart, and eventually just give up. But when I do it right, I’m really, really happy about it."

Elaborating more on her source of insecurity, the Boss B***h singer said that she could rap "better" than she currently does. She said that it might be a feeling that plagues every artist, but seeing "incredibly talented" rappers around her all the time inspires her to experiment with her music and lean more towards rap than pop music.

She said,

"When it comes to rap I could be better. I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways. But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, “Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever."

Reflecting on her skills as someone who pens songs and creates iconic lines that dominate TikTok and Instagram, Doja Cat revealed that she is open to the possibility of exploring her own personal life experiences as inspiration for making new music.

She stated,

"I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on."

"I still feel normal": Doja Cat on handling fame and meteoric rise to superstardom

The success and fame that Doja Cat has acquired over the years and still continue to enjoy should not be undervalued. Fame hasn't really changed her, and she continues to be her absolutely honest and unique self. When asked to comment on how she's handling her astronomical rise to superstardom, the rapper's reply was indeed humbling.

With all simplicity, she said,

"I still feel normal. It’s because I’m not really going out. I guess I had a huge break when I did that goofy “Mooo!” song."

The Need to Know singer also talked about how COVID prevented her from going out into the world and experiencing her newly found fame and popularity. It all came to her via the internet at the time which made it difficult for her to understand the true extent of her fame.

It was because of COVID that her Hot Pink tour got canceled and ultimately postponing Doja Cat's rise to stardom. It made her quite unsure of her status as a pop icon in the highly competitive music industry.

She added,

"And the thing is, I haven’t been out in the world yet and seen people screaming and going crazy. I’ve had fans at shows that were going crazy, and one who chased me, but I still feel normal. Also, COVID didn’t let me understand what Hot Pink did for my fans, because I had to cancel the tour. None of that was able to happen, so I still don’t really know."

In the interview, the Planet Her singer admitted to being an "introvert" and avoiding people in general. Even if people do recognize her in public places, she avoids attracting too much attention and maintains a lowkey public presence.

She said in the interview that although she loves to party, she will sometimes skip attending parties for "two weeks" or even "three months".

Doja Cat talks about her approach to making music and reveals her love for her fans

For Doja Cat, the most important thing about making music is to have fun during the process. She writes music for her own sake, but sometimes she has to give in to the demands of the "people in the studio" who would prefer to have songs that would later blow up on TikTok.

She admitted that it's not the goal she has in mind while composing music, but she's trying to be open-minded and cater to the needs of the industry while being true to her own self.

She said,

"About 98 percent of the time I’m just trying to have fun. But sometimes there’s people in the studio who are like, “This would be a great TikTok song.” I’m not really trying to fight them and I get it, so I try to be open-minded."

Doja Cat said that although there were people around her who didn't appreciate the music she was making, she kept "making music". She prioritizes doing whatever the "heart" desires to do and fans "appreciate."

The Attention singer concluded the interview with the following advice:

"Also, believe in your fans. Show them that you appreciate them. The dark side of it is, don’t trust everybody."

Doja Cat recently got involved in a controversial dispute with fans who started calling her out for dating content creator, J Cyrus, who had allegedly been accused of s*xual assaults previously. Amid the backlash, the rap artist stood her ground but ended up losing more than 250,000 followers on social media.