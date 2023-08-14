Top Boy season 5: Release date, trailer, and more

Netflix is bringing back Top Boy for another season, and the streamer has finally revealed more details and a trailer about the upcoming fifth season. The new trailer reveals the highlights of the season, which are revenge, retribution, and loyalty. In the last season, we saw that Sully’s actions towards the finale ended up rewriting his business rules with Dushane.

This led to more problems, and now everything they have built has come under threat from forces both outside and within their empire. As things get more intense this season, there is one question on every fan's mind: will everyone make it out of this season alive? To learn more, stay tuned for the release of Top Boy season 5 on September 7.

Everything we know about Top Boy season 5: Release date and time of the much-anticipated season revealed

Expand Tweet

Top Boy season 5 is coming to Netflix on September 7, 2023. The new season is set to drop on the streaming platform at 12 am PT or 3 am ET. Since it is a Netflix original series, the new season of Top Boy will exclusively be made available to stream on the Netflix streaming platform.

What to expect from Top Boy season 5: Plot and trailer explored below

The official synopsis of the upcoming season, according to Netflix, states:

"Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?"

Expand Tweet

The new trailer released by Netflix teases that there are not going to be any loose ends this season. In light of much fan speculation regarding whether or not Jamie (Micheal Ward) is really dead, it is teased in the trailer that the main cast will be reckoning with this sad fact, and they could very well be plotting revenge against Sully (Kane Robinson).

The trailer opens with a montage of scenes from previous seasons, building up to what we can expect to see in season 5. One of the biggest reveals was that Jamie's younger brother Stefan was seen putting on Jamie's chain. This could only mean one thing: the teenager is likely to be stepping into his older brother's shoes.

In another scene in the trailer, we also see people rioting against the police and a police car set on fire, with Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) exclaiming:

"There ain't no going back from this one."

Expand Tweet

We also see Dushane and his people gearing up with bulletproof vests and guns, and it becomes clear that we can expect some tense face-offs in this new season. But the question remains: will Dushane, proclaiming he is loyal, stick by Sully's side or will the pair clash?

Who can we expect in the new season?

Top Boy is bringing us both new and old faces for its latest season. In season 5, we can expect to see the return of stars like Ashley Walters, Jasmine Jobson, Simbiatu Ajikawo ‘Little Simz’, as well as Oshunremi, rap and grime artist Natalie Athanasiou ‘NoLay’, Saffron Hocking, Joshua Blissett, and Adwoa Aboah.

Barry Keoghan from The Banshees of Inisherin and Brian Gleeson from Peaky Blinders are also joining the cast for this new season.

Catch the latest season of Top Boy this September only on Netflix.