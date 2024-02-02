8 Cartel shows to watch if you liked Griselda

Griselda, the latest narco-based crime drama from Netflix, has garnered much attention and praise upon its release on January 25, 2024. The series is based on the infamous drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, who is also nicknamed the cocaine godmother.

Sofia Vergara (known for Modern Family) plays the titular role in this thrilling Netflix series, which traces the rise of the drug queenpin through the ranks in the world of narcotics trafficking to establish one of the most powerful cartels in history.

If the narcotics crime-drama genre is something you enjoy, then there are some thrilling shows similar to Griselda that you must watch. This article explores some of the best cartel shows like Griselda.

8 best drug cartel shows to check out if you liked Netflix's Griselda

1) Narcos

Narcos is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, which dramatized the life of the most notorious drug trafficker on the planet, Pablo Escobar.

The show followed the rise of the Medellin cartel from Colombia and put a special focus on Pablo Escobar for the first two seasons before dealing with the development of the Cali cartel after the death of Pablo Escobar. Viewers who liked Griselda should watch this series, as both follow the rise of cartel leaders from Colombia.

2) Queen of the South

Queen of the South is a remake of the Spanish series La Reina del Sur featuring another strong female lead. The five-season series follows Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) as she attempts to gain power to avenge the death of her boyfriend at the hands of a cartel. She becomes a cartel leader in this series inspired by the Mexican drug queen Sandra Ávila Beltrán.

3) The Wire

The Wire is one of the best drama series ever to have aired on HBO. The series follows Officer James McNulty (Dominic West) as he attempts to crack down on an illegal drug trade, among other corrupt practices. The first season of the show offers a real look at the intricate drug trade in the city of Baltimore, run by drug kingpin Stringer Bell (Idris Elba).

4) El Chapo

El Chapo on Netflix follows the rise of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. Nicknamed El Chapo, he rose to become one of the most notorious and influential cartel leaders in the world, just like Griselda Blanco and Pablo Escobar. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"This drama series chronicles the true story of the rise, capture and escape of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán."

5) Breaking Bad

Arguably one of the best television series ever created, Breaking Bad is a classic in the cartel genre. Following the unlikely partnership between Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), the series explores how the two went from small-time methamphetamine cooks to a part of a larger drug syndicate.

The series is iconic and introduces a wide range of characters and arcs that keep viewers gripped until the last season.

6) Top Boy

Top Boy follows a different cartel system than the one shown in Griselda. The show focuses on the drug trafficking system in London and the rivalry between two major gangs who run the trafficking business.

The first two seasons, known as Topboy: Summerhouse, premiered in 2011 before Netflix revived the show with three more seasons in 2019. The high-octane series follows an intriguing storyline filled with drama.

7) Snowfall

Set in the city of Los Angeles during the 1980s, Snowfall takes a look at the widespread crack cocaine epidemic that took over during that time. The FX series follows an ensemble set of characters embroiled in the cocaine business. The series slowly pivots the focus on Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his family as they try to monopolize drug trafficking in their area.

8) La Reina del Sur

The Spanish series is based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte's 2002 novel of the same name. It follows Kate del Castillo in the role of Teresa Mendoza as she rises to become the queenpin of a drug cartel in the South of Spain. The series is similar to Griselda and serves as the basis for the English remake, Queen of the South.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Teresa Mendoza, a naive woman and girlfriend of a Mexican involved in drug trafficking, becomes the leader of a drug cartel."

Griselda on Netflix is gaining a lot of popularity, and the above list is great for viewers who have binge-watched the series and are looking for more like it to add to their watchlist.