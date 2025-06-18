Who was Anne Burrell married to? All about her family as Food Network host and celebrity chef dies at 55

Anne Burrell, the platinum blonde celebrity chef who hosted Worst Cooks in America, has passed away at 55. Citing a statement by the late chef's representatives, People magazine reported that Burrell died in her home in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Burrell rose to fame starring as a sous chef in the Food Network show Iron Chef America. Her stint on the show led to her own Emmy-nominated program, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, in 2008. It ran for nine seasons. Since then, the chef had become a regular on Food Network and even authored two cookbooks.

She married Stuart Claxton in October 2021, after meeting on Bumble in 2018. She was a mother to his stepson, Javier.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

In the statement, Anne Burrell's family noted that her "smile lit up every room she entered," adding:

"(Her) light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Stuart Claxton proposed to Anne Burrell in her hometown of Cazenovia during the COVID-19 pandemic

Anne Burrell first met Stuart Claxton on the dating app Bumble in 2018. In an April 2020 interview with People magazine, the chef explained that they "both knew immediately" that they were right for each other.

"I don't know if we had both thought of marriage, but we both were like, 'Oh, yeah, this is something. This is really going to be real and this is going to turn into something,'" she explained.

Claxton graduated from Swansea University in 1993 and holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish and philosophy. He later earned a master’s degree in media management in 2008 from the University of Stirling, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Over the course of his career, Claxton worked for Guinness World Records and later at TIME in corporate marketing and client solutions. He briefly worked in industry marketing at Univision before becoming VP of Marketing at NextUp in January 2023.

Claxton proposed to Anne Burrell in 2020 in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York. Notably, it was the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pair were isolating in the city with their family.

In her interview, the chef explained that her mother helped Stuart plan a date night, where the latter proposed. Claxton told People he got the right nearly a month and a half before, saying:

"I got the ring right before we left for Cazenovia (over a month and a half ago), when we didn't really know how long things were going to go on. But I'm very glad I did it."

The couple eventually tied the knot in October 2021 in Cazenovia. During her appearance on Rachel Ray's (Ray was a bridesmaid at the wedding) eponymous YouTube show around the time, Anne Burrell explained that the wedding was "magical," adding:

"I was like, 'I want the fairy tale! I'm only going to be a bride once!'"

In a 2023 discussion with People, Stuart noted that married life had been "wonderful." He revealed that they hadn't lived together before their wedding, and thus it had been "a whole adventure."

After marriage, Anne became a stepmom to Claxton's son from a previous marriage. He has made several appearances on Anne Burrell's social media over the years, and the pair shared a warm relationship. According to the celebrity chef's Instagram page, Javier was born in 2005.

Javier has stayed away from the public eye, with his IG profile kept private.

In a July 2024 interview with Broken Plane, Anne Burrell revealed her stepson was studying at college.

At the time, she explained she was a Mets fan and frequently went to the ballpark, where she loved to stop by to "get a chicken parm." She added that Javier worked at the said food "stand" while home from college.

According to the Economic Times, he served as his father's best man during the wedding and even gave a heartfelt speech during the reception. However, this remains unconfirmed.

Police rushed to Burrell's home a little before 8 am on Tuesday and found the chef unresponsive. She was soon pronounced dead. A cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, reported AP News.

Anne Burrell is survived by her husband, stepson, mother, Marlene, and siblings, Jane and Ben.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More