Married at First Sight Australia star Eliot’s best man shares unaired details behind split from Lauren

Married at First Sight Australia season 12's first couple, Lauren Hall and Eliot Donovan, ended their marriage after multiple unaired arguments within 48 hours of their wedding, the groom's best man Jordy revealed on So Dramatic! podcast. The Gold Coast business owners, aged 37 and 35, respectively, split before their honeymoon following disagreements about salary expectations, family planning, and lifestyle choices.

The Married at First Sight Australia pair mutually agreed to separate during an unaired dinner conversation, contrary to the show's portrayal of a sudden exit. Both participants returned to the experiment with new partners, Lauren matching with Clint and Eliot with Veronica.

Married at First Sight Australia groom's best man exposes edited scenes in Lauren split

Speaking on the So Dramatic! podcast, Jordy revealed how the couple experienced multiple conflicts on their first day together. The marriage saw continuous disagreements through the initial 48 hours preceding their filmed separation.

A major dispute erupted during their second night together, which remained unaired. The argument centered around their differing life expectations, according to Jordy's account. The best man stated,

"Like, if you meet somebody within the first 10 hours and you have an argument, let alone the first 48 hours, and you have multiple arguments about multiple things that you disagree on, then that's not healthy for anyone."

The decision to end the marriage stemmed from shared conversations rather than Eliot's solo choice. Lauren and Eliot discussed their differences during an unaired dinner conversation the night before his departure. During this discussion, both Married at First Sight Australia stars acknowledged their relationship would not progress.

"He said to her, 'Listen, I'm going to leave.' And then she's like, 'I just thought he was joking.' And then the next day, he's packing his stuff. She's like, 'What, are you actually going to actually leave?' And he's like, 'Yeah, we spoke about it last night,'" Jordy explained.

Jordy clarified that both participants recognized their fundamental differences. Eliot expressed his perspective clearly, stating he wanted to avoid prolonging a situation where frequent arguments would continue for three months on television.

Speaking to host Megan Pustetto, Jordy disclosed Lauren's preference for a partner earning a minimum of $500,000 annually during an unaired conversation. Eliot, speaking to Jordy, shared his reaction:

"I'm not making half a million a year. I'm doing fine, but that's not something that I value that much."

The Married at First Sight Australia couple's views on children created additional friction. Lauren expressed uncertainty about having children, indicating she might want one child maximum. This clashed with Eliot's desire for family planning.

"The first way she explained it was, 'I didn't even know if I want to have kids, but if I did, I would have one and not a single one more,'" Jordy revealed during the podcast interview.

Eliot also detailed how the televised version significantly deviated from the actual events. As per heart.co.uk, the production filmed Eliot's departure sequence by recording him packing in an isolated room. Additional audio was added later to enhance the dramatic impact of these scenes.

Eliot reportedly showed genuine remorse throughout the separation, but these moments were said to be removed from the broadcast version. Jordy described how the Married at First Sight Australia team overlaid unrelated conversations onto Eliot's packing footage to modify the narrative.

When he faced Lauren's request to continue their relationship, Eliot remained firm in his decision. He expressed concerns about spending three months filming constant disagreements and chose to end the marriage early rather than extend their conflicts for television.

Lauren also shared her perspectives during her exit interview. She mentioned receiving early warnings from Eliot's mother about his challenging personality traits, which she later understood. Lauren also discussed how Eliot maintained significant control over their relationship dynamics and how their story unfolded during their brief marriage.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is airing on 9Now and Channel 4.

