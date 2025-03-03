Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 21 recap: One couple quits the experiment while experts confront Paul

The latest episode of Married at First Sight Australia, season 12, aired on March 2, 2025. It featured discussions with experts at the Commitment Ceremony. One couple decided to leave the experiment, while Paul faced scrutiny from the experts over his past actions.

During the Dinner Party, Paul admitted to losing control and punching a hole in a door after learning about Carina’s past relationship. His confession sparked concern among the other participants. At the Commitment Ceremony, the experts addressed the situation, calling it “toxic and unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, another couple reached a breaking point. Morena and Tony, who had ongoing tensions, decided to end their journey in the experiment. Morena initially skipped the Commitment Ceremony, but later arrived to discuss the growing distance.

Other couples also faced challenges, including Awhina and Adrian, who struggled with communication issues, and Veronica and Eliot, who dealt with emotional disconnect. On the other hand, some relationships, like Rhi and Jeff’s, continued to progress.

Experts confront Paul over his actions on Married at First Sight Australia

Paul and Carina took the couch to discuss the aftermath of Paul’s confession at the Dinner Party. The expert panel, which consisted of Mel, Allesandra, and John, immediately addressed his behavior.

"This is toxic, inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour that you must see now," John stated.

Paul defended himself, explaining that he reacted emotionally and now regrets his actions. However, the experts made it clear that such behavior was not justifiable.

"This is not how you show love. This is deeply troubling," Mel said.

Carina acknowledged that Paul’s reaction was concerning but insisted she was unafraid of him. She described their relationship as passionate and added that they were still learning each other’s boundaries. However, the experts disagreed, stating that anger and intimidation should not be part of a healthy relationship.

John then asked Paul why he should stay in the Married at First Sight Australia experiment. Paul expressed his desire to grow from the experience and continue building his relationship with Carina. Despite the confrontation, both Paul and Carina chose to stay.

The experts placed Paul “on notice,” stating that he would need to engage with professional support services to manage his reactions going forward. They said that such actions would not be tolerated in the experiment.

As the ceremony continued, other participants reacted to the discussion, with some expressing doubts about Paul’s ability to change.

Morena and Tony quit the experiment

As this episode of Married at First Sight Australia progressed, Tony arrived at the Commitment Ceremony alone, stating that Morena had not contacted him since the Dinner Party. As he sat on the couch, John asked about her absence,

“I feel a little bit sad,” Tony replied.

As the experts were about to move on, Morena entered the room, surprising everyone. She walked in and said,

“Did you really think I wasn’t gonna come?”

Morena immediately confronted Tony. He explained that he felt Morena’s personality was "too much" for him. Morena disagreed, stating that she had toned herself down for the relationship and regretted doing so. When John asked if she believed they had a connection, she responded,

“Oh my god, there was a penetration.”

Despite the back-and-forth, Tony and Morena agreed that their relationship was not working. Tony wrote “until we meet again” on his decision card, while Morena wrote “good riddance.” After making her decision clear, she left the room without further discussion. The experts acknowledged that their relationship had reached its conclusion.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on Channel 9 and 9Now on Sundays at 7 p.m. and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

