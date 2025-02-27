"It was a friendly catch-up" — Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina shuts down dating rumors with Billy

Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina Rutene addressed recent rumors about her relationship with fellow participant Billy Belcher in an interview with Chattr on February 25, 2025.

Speculation started after photos surfaced of the two spending time together, leading fans to believe they had formed a connection beyond the show. However, Awhina made it clear that their bond is purely platonic.

“Billy and I are just really great friends. It was my birthday, and with everything airing on MAFS, it was very raw for him. So we were in communication, and it was a friendly catch-up, getting ice cream,” she said.

Despite fans shipping them together, Awhina laughed off the dating rumors, reminding viewers that she is still married within the MAFS experiment. Additionally, she responded to claims made by her on-screen husband, Adrian Araouzou, who alleged that Billy had previously been involved with her twin sister, Cleo.

Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina responds to the dating rumors

After Woman’s Day published images of Awhina and Billy together, speculation about a romantic relationship quickly spread among fans. Many viewers, having watched their respective struggles on the show, were excited about the possibility of them finding happiness together. However, Awhina clarified that their meeting was nothing more than a friendly gathering.

She explained that Billy was going through an emotional time due to the events on MAFS and that their catch-up was a way to support each other. She reiterated that they have a strong friendship and that their connection is not romantic.

“And he got me flowers for my birthday. I really value his friendship, and I think his family are really beautiful," she added.

She also acknowledged the excitement from fans but reiterated her current marital status within the Married at First Sight Australia experiment.

“Sorry, Australia, [it’s] friendship. I know everyone’s shipping us right now, but I’m married,” she stated, putting an end to the rumors.

Adrian’s claims about Billy and Awhina's twin sister

After photos surfaced, Awhina’s Married at First Sight Australia husband, Adrian, claimed on TikTok that Billy had dated her twin sister, Cleo, sparking speculation about his ties to her family. Awhina denied the claims and clarified the real reason Billy contacted her sister.

“My twin sister and Billy had met when she had come over to see me,” she shared.

According to Awhina, Cleo met Billy when she visited to check on her sister’s well-being. She clarified that Cleo and Billy continued their communication because Cleo was concerned about how Awhina was handling the situation on Married at First Sight Australia.

Additionally, Billy was frequently in contact with his best friend, Dave, which contributed to the ongoing discussions. She further stated,

“When he came back from that experience, the communication continued, but it was regarding my well-being and she wanted inside knowledge because Billy was very much in communication with his BFF, Dave.”

Awhina maintained that there was no romantic relationship between Cleo and Billy and that their interactions were based on concern for her well-being. With this clarification, she put an end to the speculation surrounding her, Billy, and Cleo.

Watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airing from Sunday to Wednesday only on Channel 9.

