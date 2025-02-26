"Lauren poisoned the well"— Married at First Sight Australia fans blame cast member for Veronica's behavior towards Eliot

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star Veronica approached Lauren to discuss her relationship with Eliot. Considering their history together, Veronica felt the female cast member could give her more insights about how to understand Eliot better.

Ad

However, during the conversation, Lauren heavily criticized Eliot and told Veronica she could do "a million times better." She also termed her ex-husband a "difficult person" who was "full of sh*t." Later in the episode, Veronica and Eliot got into an argument over their crash course activity that required them to write a letter to one another about a significant person or incident from their life.

Eliot opened up about his sister being in a coma when he was 9 years old and how it affected him and his family. However, Veronica was unhappy with him and stated that her husband didn't reveal anything about himself to her.

Ad

Trending

Fans of MAFS Australia season 12 commented on the heated exchange online and taking into account Veronica and Lauren's conversation from earlier, blamed the latter for Veronica's behavior towards Eliot. One person wrote on X:

"Look, I loved Veronica calling Elliot out for shaming Lauren re. the drinking comment at the dinner party as much as everyone else, but this just isn’t it. I’m not with her on this episode so far, she’s been dismissive and rude. Lauren poisoned the well."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Elliot said he felt he should bottle things up now cause he didn’t support his Mum in that time….Lauren has tainted Veronica," a fan commented.

"I’m not a fan of Elliot, but it seems that Veronica is now responding to him with the tainted brush of Lauren‘s opinion," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 felt Veronica's reaction was "unwarranted":

"I never thought I’d say this but I’m on Eliot’s side on this one… I think Veronica was influenced by what Lauren said and Eliot’s behaviour at the dinner party because IMO her reaction after his confession was unwarranted and kinda unfair," a person wrote.

Ad

"I blame Lauren for how Veronica treated Elliot. She made her so jumpy. But still, I can’t believe Veronica made me want to defend Elliot of all people. The man CLEARLY said how he felt & why he felt it," a fan commented.

"I don’t get why they would bring Veronica in to listen to Lauren and then act like Lauren? I believe Eliot is legit trying to change and yet the Producers are trying to create further drama. Is Eliot actually being himself now?" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"ELIOT IS NOT THE BAD GUY Veronica got brainwashed by Lauren," a person wrote.

"Veronica is gross. Her communication style is bizarre. I think she likes to be the victim. Her excuse is how he spoke to Lauren and her walls up. Now she’s like what else Eliot? She’s baiting him. Yuck," a fan commented.

Ad

"He has literally, no depth in him"— Lauren criticizes Eliot while talking to Veronica in Married at First Sight Australia

Ad

In this week's episode of Married at First Sight Australia, Victoria reached out to Lauren to discuss her relationship with Eliot since the cast members were previously married. Eliot's new wife told the former wife she wanted to know more about what happened between them so she could better understand Eliot.

Lauren recalled the first dinner party where she met Victoria and said she thought the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member was "awesome." However, Lauren stated she felt bad because she felt Victoria deserved so much better.

Ad

Veronica also recalled the dinner party and said she was "furious" by Eliot's behavior towards Lauren. She said it was a "huge issue" and said that the male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star did his best to put on his best foot forward in front of the group. Lauren said she didn't think Eliot's recently changed behavior would last as she felt he was putting on a facade.

Married at First Sight Australia's cast member told the cameras she felt sorry for Veronica but noted that it was true that Eliot was "shallow."

Ad

"He has literally, no depth in him," she added.

Looking back at the conversation and Veronica and Eliot's argument in Tuesday's episode, fans online felt Lauren had "brainwashed" her ex-husband's new wife against him.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 air every Sunday to Wednesday on Channel 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback