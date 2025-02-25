"Is Veronica a psychopath"— Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize cast member's reaction to Eliot's emotional letter 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 19 on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The segment saw the continuation of some couples' family meetings while others attempted to work on their issues.

Veronica and Eliot, who got married last week continued to work on opening up to one another emotionally. Eliot opened up to his wife about his sister's coma and how it impacted his family. However, the MAFS Australia female cast member was not impressed and felt that her husband had told her nothing about him.

Fans of the reality show commented on Veronica's critique of Eliot's emotional letter and criticized her online. One person wrote on X:

"Is Veronica a psychopath or what? OMG, I know we all love to hate on Eliot, but he shared his most traumatic memory, shared exactly how it affected him, the considerations he made at the time that have shaped him, and she says "You haven't shared anything with me," WHAT."

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia slam Veronica (Image via X/@felicityaus)

"She had a game plan coming in. She knew he was the villain and so she came in guns blazing trying to be a boss lady! Tonight she just made herself look like an insensitive, immature brat," a fan commented.

"Veronica is a case-in-point why men struggle to open up. She's just mocked something really significant and emotional to him," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia felt bad for Eliot:

"So none of us like Eliot….. but not even he deserves to be treated the way Veronica is treating him. He’s literally walking on eggshells and having to explain himself constantly," a person wrote.

"Veronica’s “cute” response to Eliot’s letter about his sister falling into a coma was insensitive. He tried to explain why he behaves coldly and seems emotionless. It wasn’t easy to share and she dismissed it," a fan commented.

"Idk how to feel about Eliot's confession. His sister's medical episode obv left a mark. And not everybody's gonna have some big traumatic event to share. Instead of getting pissed off, Veronica could've used it to lead into some deeper convo about his life," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Idk what more Veronica wants. What might seem small + insignificant to you can be a whole lot more to someone else. I can't even STAND Eliot, but the way she's talking to him right now is super condescending. It's actually making her seem rather cold-hearted," a person wrote.

"As someone who had family diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when I was a child it’s life changing and all pervasive. The whole family changes around it. Poor form Veronica. You just proved to Elliot it’s not safe to open up to you," a fan commented.

"This is giving me a headache"– Veronica clashes with Eliot in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 19

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12's latest episode, Eliot talking about his sister as part of his confession letter caused a problem between him and Veronica. The male cast member told Veronica about his younger sister being in a coma in the past and how he saw his parents navigate through the turbulence. He also reflected upon how that impacted how he processed emotions as an adult.

However, Veronica didn't think her husband had shared anything significant and criticized him for the same. She told him his letter contained no information about him, which upset Eliot. The Married at First Sight Australia star questioned Veronica's reaction and criticized her for saying it wasn't enough.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple argued and spent the night apart. The following day, when Eliot tried to resume the conversation but it turned into another argument. Veronica told him that she tried telling him how she felt but he couldn't handle the truth.

"I don't want to sit here and argue. This is giving me a headache," she said.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star added that her neck was hurting and they were going around in circles. Eliot noted that Veronica was doing the same thing she did the previous night. He said they were not going around in circles and told her they needed to talk about Veronica not trusting him.

The female Married at First Sight Australia star asked Eliot not to raise his voice at her while Eliot said she was "screaming" in his face. The conversation wasn't fruitful as Veronica walked away in anger.

Fans commented on the confrontation online and criticized Veronica for how she reacted to Eliot opening up about his sister.

MAFS Australia airs Sundays to Wednesdays on Channel 9 and 9Now.

