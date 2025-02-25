"Do not raise your voice at me"— Married at First Sight Australia's Veronica clashes with Eliot over a letter

Married at First Sight Australia season 12's latest episode featured one couple, Veronica and Eliot at odds. Veronica had earlier expressed that she didn't think her husband was able to open up to her emotionally, and in episode 19, Eliot attempted to let his guard down by sharing something he termed a "harrowing" memory with his wife in a letter.

However, Veronica was displeased with the letter, which detailed Eliot's sister's medical issues and how her being in a coma shaped how the male MAFS Australia cast member processed emotions. Veronica felt that Eliot shared something that wasn't about him and the two got in an argument which resulted in them spending the night in differnent apartments.

However, the next morning, the two decided to give the conversation another go as they tried to explain their perspectives but ended up arguing again. As the two went back and forth, Veronica felt Eliot was raising his voice at her and told him to stop.

"Do not raise your voice at me," she said repeatedly.

"I've had enough"— Veronica walks out in the middle of an argument with Eliot in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 19

In Married at First Sight Australia's latest episode, which aired on February 25, 2025, as part of the couple's crash course, Eliot and Veronica were asked to write confession letters to help them become vulnerable with each other and create a "greater connection."

Eliot told the cameras he felt Veronica wanted more vulnerability from him and said he wasn't someone who was overly emotional or vulnerable but was willing to "be open." He said he wanted to do his best to open up to her.

The Married at First Sight Australia star said he was writing about a story he had never shared with someone else and that it was something that had affected him a lot as a child.

As Eliot read the letter out loud, he talked about his younger sister's diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes. The incident took place when he was 9 years old and his sister fell into a coma.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said that he and his mother cried when they got the news and said it felt like it was "the end of the world." He recalled how his father handled the situation and also the impact the memory had on him growing up.

Veronica thanked him for sharing his story but was laughed about it in a confessional. She said it was the perfect opportunity for Eliot to tell her something about himself but he chose "nothing."

"I know that his mum cried, that his sister has diabetes, and that his dad is a stoic emotionless man," she told the cameras.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said that Eliot had been unwilling to participate and open up to her emotionally. Later in the episode, Eliot told the cameras that after he shared the letter, he felt tension from Veronica's side and felt dismissed by her behavior.

As the two discussed the situation, Veronica told him she thought it was going to be "different" and that it might have been about him. Eliot asked if she felt the memory he shared wasn't about him and she said it was about something "traumatic" that happened to someone else.

She added he didn't talk about his feelings about the event, while Eliot said he was "super clear" in his letter. Veronica pointed out that Eliot said that it felt like the world was ending but said there was no emotions attached to it.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member said she didn't think she knew him any better after reading the letter. The two spent the night apart and reconnected in the morning to continue their discussion about Eliot's letter.

The following morning, as the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple revisited the topic, Veronica told Eliot she told him how she felt and he lost his mind. She told him she didn't want to argue about the same thing again as it was giving her a headache.

Veronica said her neck was hurting and that they were just repeating everything they had already said. Eliot pointed out she was doing the same thing she did the previous night and he told her that they had just started speaking about how she didn't trust him.

Veronica told Eliot not to raise his voice at her. The male Married at First Sight Australia participant countered by saying Veronica had been "screaming" in his face, the cast member told him she was setting a "boundary."

She told him she had been "civil" with him and said Eliot was being "unreasonable." She also told him she would not "tolerate" such behavior.

"I've had enough. Good luck, Eliot," Veronica said as she left the conversation.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs new episodes Sundays to Wednesdays on Channel 9 and 9Now.

