"Never heard a bigger lie"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Tony's revelation of wanting kids 

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 19, Tony met with Morena's friends. During the discussion, the cast member revealed he had hoped to find someone younger than him on the show while Morena's friends suggested Tony gave it a shot since they were only four years apart in age.

Ad

He told the two women that when he came in, he thought he was going to be matched with someone who could still have kids. When producers asked him whether he wanted kids, he said it would be nice.

Fans of the 9Now reality show commented on Tony's revelation online but felt he was lying. One person wrote on X:

"oh plee e e a a se give me a break, in all my 66 yrs on this planet I have never heard a bigger lie #TONY WANTS KIDS AND HE'S ONLY JUST REALISED."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"stop with the excuses for #Tony, he is not one bit interested in #Morena, my as well admit it now, he doesn't want an older woman hahaha now he wants kids," a fan commented.

"So #Tony NEVER said anything to the producers or any of the other cast about wanting to have kids. Now he thinks he has a convenient excuse for running out on her every weekend, headlocking, fistpumping and calling her a sl*t. Some of the men on this show are gross!" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia felt Tony was looking for an excuse to end his relationship with Morena:

"I think Tony is just scared of Morena. And he is using that as a excuse to no keep going on with her. Mate just tell her... you are not going to me more than just friends," a person wrote.

Ad

"No he doesn’t want kids! He just made that up and saw how successful the story was to get him out of being a sht dude who was not attracted to her just because she’s older, a fan commented.

"For real though, in order for Tony to have a reasonable chance of having a child, he would need to be matched with a woman 20 odd years younger than him - let’s see you make that match experts," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia further said:

"You guys are delulu if you think Tony is genuine about this baby bullsh*t, this man has never ever liked Morena, he wanted a younger wife from the start. Cousin Stephen wasn't lying about Tony needing a younger wife," a person wrote.

"Tony wants kids & wanted a woman 'a few' year's younger than him ... to have kids. Fuxache he's 53. Even at 40 a woman may not be able to pop out children. So he actually wanted a woman 15 years younger than him. These men are bloody delusional," a fan commented.

Ad

"That still can have kids"— Tony talks to Morena's friends about why they were not a good match in Married at First Sight Australia season 12

Ad

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 19, Tony talked to Morena's friends about their relationship. He told them that he didn't see it blossoming into anything, prompting Morena's friends to question whether it was because she was 57 years old.

They urged Tony to give it a try and assured him that the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 stars Morena (57) and Tony (53) were young. He explained why it was an issue and told them he thought he was going to marry someone younger.

Ad

"That still can have kids and maybe had a kid," he said.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member's friends noted that changed everything. In a confessional, Tony said he had always wanted a child while the producers pointed out that he had never mentioned that before. When asked if he wanted a child, he said it would be nice.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on the revelation online and felt Tony was lying about wanting kids.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20 on Channel 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback