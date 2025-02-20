Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 released its episode 16 on February 19, 2025. The episode showed Awhina's concerns after she discovered that Adrian had gone to dinner with Sierah and Tony. She was worried because he did not return after leaving her. She was also upset because she spent most of her day with Sierah and but the latter did not mention their dinner.

While some of the couples were not on good terms, couples such as Morena and Tony were enjoying their relationships. The two of them matched their outfits for dinner and bonded over talks. This came after they were on the verge of a breakup last week, following a verbal one-on-one, which led to Tony leaving the room.

Thus, when they got closer by episode 16, fans of Married at First Sight: Australia expressed their reactions, as some of them did not think their bond would last.

"Morena and Tony are not a power couple and look like absolute clowns," a fan said.

"How long are we going to keep running this bullsh*t that Morena and Tony are somehow working? Just so Tony can go hang out with the guys at the dinner parties," said another.

"I don’t buy this harmony from Tony and Morena one bit," added another.

"A lot of it was not actually shown. He apparently is still married to his 'ex' wife and actually told Morena he is still in love with her and wants to get back with her. Producers told Morena she could not talk about it or mention it," wrote one.

Some fans of Married at First Sight: Australia thought their relationship was a ticking time bomb.

"Phony Tony didn’t take Morena out to dinner tho… one-sided effort is unsustainable and the wrath will reappear," an X user wrote.

"It’s never good when a couple who have struggled in their relationship is now in a good spot and talking about how good of a spot they’re in. I’m expecting Morena and Tony’s relationship go back to sh*t soon," another user wrote.

"The experts can talk it up all they like, but Morena's face and closed-off body language sitting next to Tony are a dead giveaway. Cut the cr*p already!" commented one.

"They want us to believe Tony and Morena are on good terms but they weren't talking in the cab, nor touching, walked in at the same time but not really together," wrote another.

What else went down on episode 16 of Married at First Sight: Australia 2025

After the last episode of Married at First Sight: Australia saw Jacqui and Ryan having a fallout, in episode 16 they talked things through and got back together again. They all got ready for the cast dinner, which was also going to be attended by Lauren and her new husband, Clint, and her ex-husband Eliot with his new wife, Veronica.

The episode also saw Adrian coming back after he left Awhina for two days. Awhina did not hold back and got into an argument with him as soon as he returned. At the group dinner, Sierah confronted Awhina and apologized to her for not telling her she was going to dinner with Adrian.

New episodes of Married at First Sight: Australia come out on Sundays at 7 pm, and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm, on 9Now and Channel 9.

