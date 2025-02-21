"It was a lot to process": Married At First Sight Australia's Beth speaks up about Teejay’s reality show history

Married At First Sight Australia participant Beth Kelly has addressed the revelations surrounding her groom, Teejay Halkias, and his previous appearances on reality television. She confirmed during an interview with The Daily Mail on February 18, 2025, that she was aware of his reality TV background before their wedding, stating,

“It was a lot to process, to be honest. I'd only just met the guy, and suddenly, I was being hit with all this information — his past TV stint, the fact he'd slept with a lot of women, and then the whole Jamie situation.”

Despite the unexpected news, Beth proceeded with the wedding, choosing to focus on the experiment.

Beth explained that she became aware of Teejay’s history with reality television on the day of their wedding. She said,

“I actually found that out the day of the wedding...I had been sent some articles about him, and obviously, I’d seen it in the media that he’d been on Big Brother before.”

The timing of this information coincided with other revelations that made the day overwhelming for her. She explained that learning about Teejay’s reality TV background was only one aspect of the situation, as she also discovered his past connections, including his history with fellow bride Jamie Marinos.

Beth emphasized that these factors added to the complexity of the experience, making it more challenging to process everything at once.

Focusing on the wedding despite the information

Beth said she decided to set the information aside and proceed with the wedding, aiming to focus on the experience. The Married At First Sight star explained,

“I just had to move on and not let it ruin things...At the end of the day, I was here for the experience, and I wanted to give this marriage a real go.”

She acknowledged that the wedding was not without additional challenges. A moment of tension arose due to fellow bride Jacqui Burfoot, who caused disruptions during the ceremony. Beth explained that Jacqui's actions shifted attention away from the wedding, making the situation more complicated.

She stated that she preferred to keep the focus on her wedding rather than external distractions. Despite these circumstances, Beth said she and Teejay had a positive interaction when they finally met at the altar.

“As soon as I started walking down the aisle, I felt calm. He just made me feel really comfortable,” she shared.

Perspective on joining the experiment as an intruder

Beth entered the experiment as an intruder, meaning she had prior knowledge of the existing participants and their dynamics. She acknowledged that this created a unique experience for her. The Married At First Sight star said,

“People do a really good job at finding out who the cast members are...So before I’d even walked in, I knew who was who, and who was paired with each other.”

She mentioned that while she had expectations of some tension, she was surprised by the level of drama she encountered upon arrival.

“I was expecting a little bit of tension, but I did not expect the level of chaos that actually happened,” she noted.

The Married At First Sight star also added that she focused on creating a bond with Teejay rather than paying attention to the drama around them. She said that they spent their honeymoon relaxing together, eating, and learning about one another before immersing themselves in the experiment.

Married At First Sight Australia continues Wednesday at 7:30 PM on Channel Nine.

