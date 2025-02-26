"You queen"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Awhina telling Adrian to leave

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 19, which aired on February 25, 2025, on Channel 9, fans saw the aftermath of Adrian and Awhina's Family and Friends week argument. In the latest episode, Awhina and Cleo sat in the restaurant after Adrian's family left and the cast member's sister asked whether they should get her things and leave.

Later in the episode, as Awhina spoke to the producers about Adrian's behavior, the latter returned home and asked what was happening. He asked whether she had anything to say and Awhina told him he had treated her like "sh*t." She further criticized him and his family's behavior while Adrian said he was embarrassed for her. The two argued and she asked Adrian to leave.

Fans of the reality show commented on the couple's argument at home online and praised Awhina for asking Adrian to leave. One person wrote on X:

"“I’m embarrassed for you. Leave” Yes Awhina, you Queen. Adrian does not deserve to be in your presence."

"It's unfortunate that Adrian had to behave so poorly for Awhina to finally say LEAVE. She stayed way too long," a fan commented.

"Yes. Awhina finally said LEAVE while Adrian said STAY. My point is that Awhina should have left after a prior dinner when Adrian denied saying he would raise her son as his own," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia criticized Adrian's behavior:

"I want the delulu in which Adrian lives because the unawareness is on another level. He really thinks that he is not to blame like he is the victim. Dude you are a spoilt child who thinks he is perfect both physically and mentally/emotionally," a person wrote.

"Adrian is so self centered, a gaslighter with an emotional intelligence of a child, gosh he annoys every bone in my body, if Cleo wasn’t there i imagine how he and his family would have treated awhina," a fan commented.

"no actually i would love to know what adrian think cleo did wrong. like please tell me actually," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Awhina should sue the psychologists for pairing her with this piece of delusion . How does Adrian even reason? With zero accountability?? Zero emotional intelligence?????" a person wrote.

"Adrian is a perfect example of a man who will never ever take his wife's side. Whether it's Awhina or someone else. He's the man who cannot smell his doodoo," a fan commented.

"I'm embarrassed for you"— Awhina asks Adrian to leave during Family and Friends Week in Married at First Sight Australia season 12

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 19, which aired on February 25, 2025, Adrian and Awhina's argument at the restaurant continued at home. While at the restaurant, Cleo, Awhina's sister asked if she wanted to leave, the cast member tearfully said yes and explained why she was upset with her husband.

Awhina said she had texted her sister beforehand to go "Easy" on Adrian while the latter's family seemingly came in with an "Agenda." She said she was hurt and could see Adrian didn't wasn't hurt at all.

The Married at First Sight Australia male cast member discussed the situation with his sisters and friend outside and Adrian noted if Awhina's sister hadn't been there, the conversation could have been better. He told the cameras that he was hurt but didn't think Awhina would see what her sister did was wrong.

Later in the episode, Adrian asked Awhina if she had anything to say to him and she said no and that the events of the day had spoken volumes already. Adrian asked who it "spoke" volumes about and Awhina named her husband. Adrian brought up Cleo and Awhina told him not to bring her into it.

She told the Married at First Sight Australia star that he treated her like "sh*t" and he asked her how. The MAFS star told Adrian that his family was in "attack mode" at the restaurant, and Adrian asked what Awhina's sister did.

The latter said her sister defended her and Adrian told her he was "quite embarrassed" for Awhina and Cleo.

"I'm embarrassed for you. My sister is a beautiful and amazing person," Awhina said.

As Adrian started to speak, Awhina told him she didn't care and asked him to leave.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 fans reacted to the heated exchange online and praised Awhina.

Tune in every Sunday to Wednesday to watch new episodes of MAFS Australia on Channel 9.

