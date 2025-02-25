"I wish that it came sooner"—Married At First Sight Australia's Awhina reacts to Jasmin sending her apology message after family fallout

Married At First Sight Australia participant Awhina addressed the message she received from Adrian's friend Jasmin following their family confrontation. During the show's episode 18 which aired on February 24, 2025, Awhina stated:

Ad

"I will say one thing, I do appreciate that she reached out to me, and I appreciate the apology. I just wish that it came sooner."

The message came after a discussion between Awhina, Adrian, and his family, where tensions escalated over questions about Awhina’s commitment to the relationship. This led to Adrian and his family walking out, leaving unresolved issues between the couple.

Ad

Trending

Jasmin reaches out to Awhina after tense Married At First Sight Australia family clash

The family meeting and confrontation

Ad

The family meeting took place with Awhina, her twin sister Cleo, Adrian, his sisters Elita and Nikola, and his friend Jasmin. During the discussion, Adrian’s family and Jasmin questioned Awhina about her approach to their relationship. In response, the Married At First Sight star explained:

"I understand they were just defending their brother and friend, I understand we all do that for our family and friends."

Ad

She further described how she would have handled the situation differently, stating:

"If I walked into my twin sister sitting there and her partner looked broken, defeated, and sad, I wouldn’t be asking loaded questions. I’d be leaning in with some empathy and sympathy."

As the discussion escalated, Cleo reacted to a remark from Jasmin regarding Awhina’s son. Cleo emphasized that she did not consider Adrian and his family suitable to be part of her life and stated that Adrian was not someone she would allow in her nephew’s life.

Ad

Adrian’s family ultimately decided to leave. As they exited, one of his sisters stated that they did not approve of Awhina’s aggressive behavior. Another remarked that attempting to talk with "unreasonable people" was not possible.

Jasmin reaches out to Awhina after the family clash

Ad

Following the confrontation, Awhina confirmed that Jasmin contacted both her and Cleo to address what had occurred during the meeting. The Married At First Sight star explained:

"A few days ago she did reach out to us. She sent us both a message offering some sincerity and was holding herself accountable."

While Awhina acknowledged the effort, she also noted that the timing of the message was significant to her. The message from Jasmin served as a follow-up to the conversation at the family meeting, where she had questioned Awhina’s commitment to the relationship.

Ad

The ongoing tension between Awhina and Adrian

Ad

After the events of the family meeting, Awhina and Adrian remained in separate living arrangements. Adrian approached Awhina to discuss whether they were both willing to put in the effort to continue their relationship. He compared their situation to dance that required participation from both sides.

The Married At First Sight star responded by reflecting on her experience throughout the experiment, stating:

"I know, because I've been tangoing on my own for the past four weeks."

Ad

She expressed concerns about Adrian's lack of an apology, explaining that it was a key factor in her uncertainty about their future.

Adrian’s family also commented on the challenges between the pair. During a discussion outside, Adrian’s sister Nikola compared the situation to an unpolished 'turd,' while Elita added:

"You can put a ribbon on a garbage bin, but it's still trash."

Watch Married At First Sight on Channel 9 and 9Now, airing Sundays at 7:00 PM and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 PM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback