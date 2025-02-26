"DRAG HER"— Married at First Sight fans praise Allen's behavior towards Madison after cheating scandal with David

Married at First Sight season 18 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The segment featured the Decision Day for several couples as they came face-to-face after a turbulent time on the Lifetime reality show.

Madison attempted to apologize to her husband, Allen about her affair with David but the cast member was uninterested in what she had to say. He told the experts that he didn't want to stay married to Madison because she had been playing a game with him for weeks. He further called her behavior "repulsive."

Fans of MAFS commented on the heated exchange online and praised Allen's behavior towards Madison during the episode. One person wrote on X:

""I don't need closure. Madison is easy to get over." "There's no part of me that wants to be married to this woman." DRAG HER TO HELL, ALLEN!!!"

Married at First Sight fan praise Allen (Image via X/@nataliethehero)

"Madison feels slighted because Allen didn’t want to make eye contact with her or talk directly to her after she played in his face for weeks on national TV? Ok got it," a fan commented.

"I'm glad Allen didn't look her in the eye. She doesn't even deserve that much. She's beneath him!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight criticized Madison:

"Right like why are you letting this man get to you like this. It's over. It's BEEN over. Be like Allen who absolutely flamed homegirl when he said Madison is easy to get over. A quick hi. No hugs. No handshakes. BLOOP!" a person wrote.

"ALLEN is 100% right, if MADISON didn’t see the MATCH with ALLEN then WHY DRAG IT OUT as she FLIRTS with DAVID?!?! Was she just there for MONEY & FREE TRIP like DAVID?!?! DAVID was more or less EVERYTHING she told the EXPERTS that she DIDN’T WANT in a MATCH," a fan commented.

"There’s the REAL Madison! She puts the E in Evil B*tch!! I remember a few episodes back when she was crying to Allen about how women perceive her as a good time bar girl, well Babeeee if the shoe fits, wear it!" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Chicago further said:

"Man Madison and David are coming across as crazy. It’s like they are totally oblivious to the fact they are completely wrong. Michelle at least was always honest and never cheated and Allen is a really good guy. He dodged a big bullet with Madison," a person wrote.

"Madison. Ma'am... Allen owes you NOTHING!! Not to look you in the face, not to tell you to f*ck off. He. Owes. You. Nothing. Go be a victim someplace else! You're David's problem now," a fan commented.

Allen rejects Madison's apology in Married at First Sight Chicago's Decision Day segment

Married at First Sight season 18's latest episode aired on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. During the segment, Madison and Allen sat down to discuss their relationship with the show's experts. The female cast member tried apologizing to Allen for her relationship with David.

She said she was "truly sorry" for hurting Allen and for the pain she could see she had caused him. She explained that she hadn't planned on developing feelings for David or had malicious intentions. Madison further admitted that she should have been more honest about her feelings since the beginning of their marriage. However, Allen wasn't interested in listening to her.

"There's no part of me that wants to be married to this woman," he said.

The Married at First Sight season 18 cast member was further asked if he needed any closure from David or Madison, Allen said that he didn't have questions and that David was like "dirt" to him.

Fans of Married at First Sight Chicago online praised Allen for the way he handled the situation and criticized Madison for cheating on him with David.

Married at First Sight season 18 will air another episode next week on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

