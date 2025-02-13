"The best blessing" — Married At First Sight star Dr. Pia Holec welcomes baby girl

Dr. Pia Holec, a psychologist, sex therapist, and a cast member of Married at First Sight, became a mother for the first time as revealed in a February 12 interview with People. She and her husband, sports broadcaster Jason Goff, welcomed their daughter, Nova Chelle Goff, on January 16.

Before their baby's arrival, the couple got married in a private ceremony at the Intercontinental Miracle Mile in Chicago on December 22. They celebrated the upcoming addition to their family with a baby shower at The Penthouse Hyde Park on January 5. Married At First Sight's Dr. Holec felt grateful for her husband's support during pregnancy and childbirth.

She thought their daughter, Nova, was perfect and felt deeply in love with her. Having a child helped Dr. Holec understand a comment her mom had made years ago about being grateful.

Trending

"Pregnancy and the birthing process were wild times, and I’m so grateful that I had the support of my husband!. Nova is absolutely perfect, the best blessing, and the greatest love! Now I get what my mom meant when she said, 'You’ll understand when you have a child,'" stated Dr. Pia Holec.

Married At First Sight star Dr. Pia's husband Jason Goff claims her daughter to be "part of the girl dad gang”

Jason Goff shared his wife's excitement about their new baby. He said he fell deeply in love with their daughter the moment he saw her. He joked that he was now part of a group of dads with daughters.

In September 2024, the couple announced they were having a baby in an interview with People as well. At the time, Dr. Pia Holec was four months pregnant.

She was thrilled to share the news with the world. She considered the baby a gift from her late mother. The couple got engaged in December 2021. They were looking forward to finding out their baby's sex at a party they had planned. Dr. Pia Holec shared details about her upcoming baby celebration.

She joked that her husband Jason thought she was overdoing it for wanting a gender reveal party.

But then he suggested they light up the Willis Tower. As a Chicago resident, Married At First Sight star Holec was excited to share the experience with the rest of the city. They planned to find out the baby's sex by looking at the tower's lights.

"This Saturday night, at 8 p.m. CST, we, along with the rest of the city, will be able to look a the tower and find out pink or blue — if we’re having another little Jason or a little Pia," said Dr. Pia Holec.

Holec had been working as an expert on Married at First Sight for three seasons. The recent season in Denver was her first time working full-time on the show. She celebrated this milestone on Instagram, sharing photos and videos from the season.

Holec expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on the show and appreciated the warm welcome she received.

In other news, Dr. Pia Holec and Pastor Cal discussed season 18 episode 14 of Married at First Sight in their Relationship Rewind segment. They criticized David Trimble's behavior, particularly his dishonesty about a suspicious text message. David faced backlash online for lying about the message, which was not meant for his wife Michelle.

Dr. Pia expressed her disapproval as she watched David confess to Michelle while making excuses. She questioned why David was meeting new women during the eight-week experiment, considering he was married. Dr. Pia also felt that David's attempt at apologizing was insincere, especially when he shifted the blame to Michelle.

Dr. Pia interrupted the playback to emphasize her point, feeling disrespected by David's weak apology on Married At First Sight. She and Pastor Cal were disappointed in David's actions and his inability to take responsibility.

Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback