⁠"Revolting"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Paul blaming Carina for him punching the wall

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12's latest episode, Paul and Carina found themselves in a difficult situation, and needed to spend the night in separate apartments. As the two recalled in their separate confessionals, the male cast member got angry about a comment his wife made about having slept with a rapper in the past, which resulted in him angrily punching a wall.

Ad

The following morning, Paul returned the Carina's and his apartment, and the two talked things out. However, as the conversation went on, Paul said he didn't punch the wall out of "thin air."

Fans heavily criticized Paul's outburst and were also upset with the cast member blaming Carina for him punching a wall.

"Paul’s words floored me. Blaming your partner for getting violent. Yeah…you sound really sorry. You’re only sorry the nation sees you. No one else is responsible. You got angry. You punched. Your behaviour is revolting," one person wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"“When I get hella emotional I don’t know how to react.” “You didn’t give me space! I didn’t know how to cope.” And there it is ladies and gentlemen, Paul is a f*cking red flag with poor emotional regulation, and blaming his partner instead. GROSS," a fan commented.

"I don’t like how Paul said “carina said things that made me embarrassed and angry” and followed it up with “carina made me feel trapped” Cause all he’s done is accepted responsibility for his actions that according to him, “someone else” made him do," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 felt Paul "lost" his "sh*t."

"Paul - "we" had a massive argument. Ummm no. You couldn't handle the fact she had a s*x life before you bro and you lost your sh*t," a person wrote.

"Paul playing the "look what you made me do?" card when suggesting the punch to the wall didn't just come out of thin air. That Carina was somewhat to blame. GFY mate," a fan commented.

Ad

"Oh no, Paul did not just start off his “apology” for physical violence by listing all the things that Carina did to upset him. The victim-blaming. DISGUSTING," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"This is victim blaming, and this is disgusting. Paul should have been kicked off the show immediately," a person wrote.

Ad

"Paul , your wife should not have to apologise for having s*x with whoever before YOU! OH OH OH, please don't tell me i just heard you blame her for your out of control aggression. That's utter bullsh*t buddy! You need to take (100 emoji) ownership," a fan commented.

"You couldn't give me that space I needed"— Paul and Carina discuss cast member punching a wall in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 20

Ad

The morning after the incident between Paul and Carina, the male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member returned to their shared apartment. They hugged each other, and Paul sobbed in her arms in episode 20.

"I'm sorry. I'm so sorry," he said.

Carina told him she had been waiting to speak to him and to see him. Paul once again apologized and his wife asked how he was feeling. Paul told the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member he couldn't stop thinking about what he had done, and that he hadn't been able to sleep.

Ad

Paul said he shouldn't have reacted the way he did, and promised Carina it would never happen again. The female Married at First Sight Australia participant told him she was trying to understand what had happened and recalled that she didn't raise her voice. She further said she was apologetic and kept trying to speak to Paul.

Carina said Paul didn't want any of that, and added that she just wanted to understand what happened. Paul said he was "really upset" and "so angry" at the comment in the cab. He added that he felt "uncomfortable" and "disrespected."

Ad

"I just felt like an idiot," he added.

Paul further said he could hear Carina apologizing but he was getting "worked up" because it felt like an "I'm sorry but."

Ad

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said he couldn't take her apology sincerely because he felt like although she was apologizing, she was "adding a but" to it.

"I just wanted some space to get my head straight cuz I'm the kind of person that when I get emotional, I can't have a constructive conversation and feel like it's the fact that you couldn't give me that space I needed," he said.

Ad

He added that she was mad at him for wanting to take a walk and told him to do what he wanted. Carina stopped Paul and asked him to relax. The reality star said he was "so dramatic" and that it was "pissing" her off.

"So I punched a wall out of thin air for nothing?" Paul added.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 chimed in on the conversation online and criticized Paul for blaming Carina for his actions.

Ad

Tune in on Sunday, March 2, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Married at First Sight Australia on Channel 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback