Married at First Sight star Paul allegedly punched a door after Carina’s supposed past was revealed

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 contestant Paul Antoine allegedly punched a door in frustration after a conversation with Carina Mirabile took an unexpected turn. The incident is said to have occurred after Carina revealed details about her past during a private discussion with Paul.

As revealed in episode 475 of the So Dramatic! podcast that aired on February 26, 2025, Paul’s reaction led to producers stepping in to handle the situation. The reported altercation took place in their apartment, prompting the production team to separate Paul and Carina. Sources claim the producers quickly fixed the damage to prevent further attention.

The matter resurfaced during an upcoming Dinner Party on the show, and in the trailer for the episode, Paul can be seen making a confession in front of the cast. He stated,

"I did something that I absolutely regret."

The reaction of the other participants and experts on Married at First Sight remains to be seen when the episode airs.

Paul’s outburst and production’s response on Married at First Sight Australia

In the So Dramatic! podcast, sources revealed that Paul allegedly punched a hole in their apartment door in frustration after Carina admitted to having been involved with a celebrity in the past. The conversation reportedly escalated, leading to Paul’s reaction.

According to insiders, a few grooms of Married at First Sight had to step in to calm him down after the outburst. Producers then decided to separate Paul and Carina for the night, ensuring they stayed in different rooms. Furthermore, the damage caused by Paul’s actions was allegedly repaired by the production team soon after.

“After it happened, producers intervened. I think some grooms had to step in to calm him down. It was really bad,” a source told the podcast.

The source added,

“Then they [production] put Carina and Paul in separate rooms. They quickly fixed the damage to the apartment as well because they wanted to sweep it under the rug as much as possible.”

The upcoming episode of the show is expected to address the situation, showing how other contestants react when Paul brings it up at the Dinner Party. The nature of his confession and the response from the group may play a significant role in the ongoing drama.

What happened after the incident?

The So Dramatic! podcast also suggested that producers attempted to manage the situation by keeping details off-camera. However, the incident will become public when Paul addresses it in front of the group.

Paul’s confession at the Dinner Party is expected to spark discussions among the cast. The show’s experts typically step in to provide insight into such situations, making it likely that they will weigh in during the commitment ceremony or in a later episode.

As this episode of Married at First Sight Australia airs, viewers will see how the other participants react to Paul’s revelation and whether it has any lasting effects on his relationship with Carina. The show will continue to explore how they move forward after the incident.

Megan Pustetto weighs in on the incident

The host of the So Dramatic! podcast, Megan Pustetto, spoke about the altercation and provided further details on Paul’s actions. She specifically highlighted that Paul punching the door was not a one-time reaction, stating,

“Not just once, but three times.”

Pustetto’s remarks suggest that Paul’s frustration continued for a short while before producers intervened. The So Dramatic! podcast also suggested that the production team managed the situation and tried to "sweep it under the rug" by keeping Paul and Carina apart and repairing the damage done to their apartment.

Watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airing Sunday to Wednesday on Channel 9.

