"The book is not fully closed" — Married at First Sight UK’s Amy on her relationship with Adam

The second reunion episode of Married at First Sight UK aired on February 24, 2025. Bringing the 2024 cast members back together, the episode gave updates on their relationships, friendships, and unresolved issues.

One of the moment in the episode focused on Amy and Adam, whose post-show interactions made fans curious about their relationship. Amy and Adam made it to the final vows with their respective partners, Luke and Polly. But in the end, both decided to end their marriages. After the show, they were often seen together on social media which led to fans speculating that they might be dating.

During the Married at First Sight reunion, the duo was asked why people wanted to see them as a pair. Amy reflected on their relationship, mentioning:

"I'm not sure what the future holds for me and Adam. I don't think the book is fully closed."

Amy and Adam respond to dating speculation in Married at First Sight reunion

During the Married at First Sight reunion, Amy and Adam participated in a segment featuring the ‘box of horrors,’ where participants answered questions about their relationships. When Adam opened the box, he reacted with surprise before reading a question directed at Amy:

"Why do you think people are so keen to see us become a couple?"

Amy took a moment before answering, explaining that their bond was built on mutual support, laughter, and friendship. Her response received an encouraging reaction from the group, with several co-stars expressing their support. She said:

"I think it's because we bring out the best in each other. We bounce off each other, and we have an amazing friendship. We're always laughing. You care about my feelings, I care about yours, and we just support each other through everything."

Kristina added to the conversation, saying, "Aw, that’s cute!" When asked if their friendship could develop into something more, Amy joked that she couldn’t comment since it wasn’t a question in the Honesty Box segment. Adam joined in, and replied:

"I’m sorry, but if you want that question, you best go type it up!"

Then, they were asked whether they had shared a kiss. Adam’s responded that there had not been any kissing "so far," which led to further reactions from their co-stars. Amy’s cutaway interview stated that their future was uncertain but left room for possibilities.

Amy and Adam’s post-show dynamic and future possibilities

Following their time on Married at First Sight UK, Amy and Adam appeared in several social media posts together, often attending events and spending time in each other’s company. While neither confirmed a romantic relationship, their interactions suggested a close bond that extended beyond the show.

At the reunion, Amy addressed their dynamic, clarifying that their connection was based on mutual support. She acknowledged the speculation but did not provide a definitive answer on whether they saw a future together as a couple.

Adam joked about potential "mini Adams," suggesting that there were many possibilities ahead. Amy smiled at the remark.

“Maybe some little mini Adams could be on the cards? Or maybe we could just practice,” he said.

Married at First Sight reunion is currently available to stream on E4.

