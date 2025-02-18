Married at First Sight UK reunion: Full lineup and other details explored

The Married At First Sight UK reunion is set to air on Monday, 24 February 2025, bringing back familiar faces from the 2024 and 2023 seasons. The upcoming special, filmed in October 2024, will include updates on past participants, discussions about post-show relationships, and interactions between cast members from different seasons.

The reunion will take place at a country getaway dinner party, featuring the return of "Honesty Box," a segment known for prompting direct conversations among participants. Some former contestants, including Polly Sellman, Luke Debono, Richelle Cade, and Ross McCarthy, are notably absent from the lineup.

Speaking about the reunion, Nathan, one of the returning participants, told Yahoo on November 21, 2024:

"There are some major revelations, a lot of them spilled the tea! Things came to light that had everyone gasping. MAFS old and new faces were in the same room, and there were fireworks!"

Which Married at First Sight UK cast members are returning?

The reunion lineup features several key figures from past seasons of Married at First Sight. Participants from the 2024 season include:

Hannah Norburn

Stephen Nolson

Lacey Martin

Nathan Campbell

Kristina Goodsell

Kieran Chapman

Orson Nurse

Sacha Jones

Sionainn Carmichael

Holly Ditchfield

From the 2023 season, returning cast members include:

Paul Liba

Tasha Jay

Ella Morgan

Erica Roberts

Matt Pilmoor

Shona Manderson

Some participants have shared updates on their personal lives before the reunion. Nathan and Lacey from the 2024 season confirmed their split, as the former told Yahoo in November last year:

"I have a lot of respect and care for Lacey. We both wanted different things."

Lacey later gave an interview to The Sun on November 28, 2024, where she questioned Nathan’s feelings towards her were ever genuine. Another former couple in Married at First Sight, Kristina and Kieran ended their relationship before the show concluded. In an Instagram post dated November 6, 2024, Kieran apologized for how their relationship ended, stating:

"I’m sorry that I couldn’t be there for you, I’m sorry that I’ve been trying to decide over the last couple of weeks whether I have it in me or not."

What to expect from the MAFS UK reunion?

The upcoming reunion will address post-show developments, including cast members reflecting on their experiences and clarifying past conflicts. One major topic will be how relationships have changed since filming ended. While some participants left the show as couples, many have since parted ways.

The return of the Honesty Box segment is also expected to bring new revelations. A source told The Scottish Sun:

"The Honesty Box always gets reactions. Some cast members were surprised by what was said."

Several contestants have moved on from their Married at First Sight UK experience. Ella Morgan, known for being the show’s first trans bride in 2023, later appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2024. She told Yahoo:

"On Instagram, I get a lot of messages from queer people and trans people, but I get so many more messages from mums, daughters, people that aren't queer or trans. They say to me, 'We love you because you're so relatable.'"

With a mix of cast members from the past two years, the reunion will offer a look into how the experiment has shaped their lives. While tensions remain between some former participants, others have accepted the experience and are ready to move forward.

The full reunion episode of Married at First Sight will air on February 24, 2025 at 9 pm on E4.

