"She made him apologize" — Married At First Sight star Morena reveals producer intervention after Tony's insult

Married At First Sight star Morena revealed an incident involving her groom, Tony. The 57-year-old divorced mother of two appeared on the Abbie Chatfield podcast, It's A Lot on February 12, 2025, where she shared details about Tony's behavior.

Morena and Tony's marriage fell apart after a disagreement they had about communication. However, Morena disclosed that Tony's actions went beyond their on-screen arguments. During filming, when Morena asked Tony to click a photo of her, the latter passed a derogary comment and stated that she looked like a "sl*t". A producer intervened, stopping filming to demand that Tony apologize to Morena.

“He then took my photo. A producer was there. She made him apologise to me,” claimed Morena.

The Married At First Sight producer ensured Tony made amends for his hurtful remark.

Married At First Sight star Morena claims producers tried to silence her about her partner's marriage

Morena, a star of Married At First Sight, further opened up about her experience on the show with Abbie Chatfield. Morena felt that the show's portrayal of her was inaccurate and that she was unfairly edited. Abbie, who has experience hosting reality TV shows, noticed that something seemed off about Morena's storyline.

Morena agreed, saying that production was unhappy with her because she spoke out about certain issues. Morena revealed that her husband, Tony was still married. However, Morena wasn't upset about Tony being married, she was more frustrated with production for not addressing the issue.

According to Morena, Tony's visa issues prevented him from returning to America, where his wife and adopted daughter lived. Morena felt that production was trying to silence her and prevent her from sharing her side of the story.

"What frustrated me is production. 'Morena, stop talking.' It's like, what do you mean? He [Tony] told me, on the honeymoon… You notice that there's no honeymoon on me. Because I ruined it," stated Morena.

Abbie praised Morena for not sitting back and taking things quietly. Morena agreed, stating she wasn't an actress and didn't go on Married At First Sight to pretend to be someone she's not. Morena was also surprised to learn that reality TV seemed to require acting. Abbie asked Morena about what happened on the honeymoon.

Morena shared that during the honesty box exercise, Tony revealed a secret. Before this, Morena thought Tony's issue was her age. The night before, Tony told Morena he had expected a 40-year-old bride, not someone her age. Tony's actual confession was even more surprising to Morena. He told Morena that production had instructed him to reveal a secret.

Morena thought Tony was about to confess something about his past. However, he dropped a bombshell, revealing that he was still married.

"When we left the wedding, he said, 'I ordered a 40 year old. I saw that you were leaked in the papers. I thought you were 40.' And I said, 'Everything in that article is correct, but I'm not 40.' And he's like, “Well, I didn't order you. I ordered a 40 year old”. And he turned green," claimed Morena.

Morena was stunned and after a moment, she accepted that Tony wasn't interested in her. She compared her experience on Married At First Sight to a bad date, with the only difference being that it was broadcast on TV.

Morena's issue was that her story was being hidden. She felt that being separated and dating was acceptable, but it was wrong for Tony to go on a show to get married when he was still legally married. Morena also claimed that Tony was still in love with his wife. She stated that producers told her to stop talking about Tony's marriage and that they wouldn't air that part of the story.

Catch new episode of Married At First Sight as it airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

