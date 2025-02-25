Married at First Sight UK’s Lacey reportedly walks out of reunion after clash over ‘showmance’ claims

The Married at First Sight UK reunion aired on February 24, 2025, bringing the cast back together to reflect on their time on the show. The episode featured several returning participants, including Lacey Martin, Nathan Campbell, Kieran Chapman, Shona Manderson, Matt Pilmoor, Amy Kenyon, Holly Ditchfield, Sacha Jones, and Kristina Goodsell.

During the reunion, tensions rose between Lacey and her ex, Nathan as well as co-star Kieran. Lacey and Nathan's conversation centered on their breakup and claims about their relationship after the show. While Lacey addressed their split, Nathan responded with allegations that she had suggested a "fake" relationship for media purposes.

As the discussion continued, co-star Kieran Chapman added to the conversation, bringing up messages allegedly sent by Lacey. This led to a heated exchange, after which Lacey stood up and left. A few of her co-stars followed her, and she told them,

"We're the ones that fell in love. No one knows our relationship. I want to talk to him civil, but he keeps bringing up things about a showmance. I worked at it, I really fought for it."

Even though Lacey left the set, she later returned to complete the reunion.

Lacey and Nathan’s heated conversation in Married at First Sight reunion

At the beginning of the Married at First Sight reunion, Lacey and Nathan reflected on their relationship, which continued briefly after the experiment ended. Lacey spoke about their split, telling Nathan that he broke up with her and blocked her as well. She added that she did not get any "closure."

Nathan responded by claiming that she later reached out to him with a proposal for a public-facing relationship. Kieran then joined the conversation, stating,

"You texted him a couple of days ago, asking him to do a magazine deal just to make you look better."

Kieran also added that Lacey was "not letting" Nathan speak. Lacey denied this and insisted she had moved on. The conversation then shifted to whether Nathan had made efforts to see Lacey after their split. Lacey stated,

"I asked to pay for your petrol, I took you out to a spa."

Nathan, however, countered, saying, that he had already made his decision, and he didn’t want to "lead her on." As tensions rose, Kieran accused Lacey of trying to manage her public image, which led to the heated exchange.

Lacey walks out before returning to finish the reunion

As the reunion episode of Married at First Sight progressed, the discussion among the cast took a final turn when Kieran reiterated his claim that Lacey had suggested a magazine deal. Lacey, visibly upset, told the group,

"I've said enough, the chapters closed, I wish you the best. I'm ready to move on with my life."

Lacey then stood up and left the set. While leaving, she told the group,

"On that note, I'm actually going to go tonight. I'm proud of myself, I fell in love with you Nathan, I wish you all the best. I have to go and put myself first. The chapter has ended, I'm leaving."

Outside, Kristina and Sacha followed her as she broke down in tears. After a few minutes, Lacey decided to return. The discussion did not escalate further, and the group moved on to other topics about their experiences on Married at First Sight UK.

Fans can now watch the reunion episode of Married at First Sight which is now available to stream on E4.

